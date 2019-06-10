Log in
Powertech Technology : PTI MAY 2018 Revenue Report    ( 2019/06/10 )

06/10/2019 | 06:18am EDT

News Release

PTI MAY 2018 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Jun 10, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Jun 10, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue

for May 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2019 were approximately NT$5,044 million, an increase of 3.23 percent from Apr 2019 and a decrease of 13.80 percent from May 2018. Revenue for Jan through May 2019 totaled NT$ 24,362 million, a decrease of 10.88 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw

10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan

Tel +8863-598-0300

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 10:17:01 UTC
