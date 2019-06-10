Powertech Technology : PTI MAY 2018 Revenue Report    ( 2019/06/10 )

News Release

PTI MAY 2018 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Jun 10, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Jun 10, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue

for May 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2019 were approximately NT$5,044 million, an increase of 3.23 percent from Apr 2019 and a decrease of 13.80 percent from May 2018. Revenue for Jan through May 2019 totaled NT$ 24,362 million, a decrease of 10.88 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw