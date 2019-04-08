Log in
Powertech Technology : PTI Mar 2018 Revenue Report    ( 2019/04/08 )

04/08/2019 | 04:13am EDT

News Release

PTI Mar 2018 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Apr 8, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Apr 8, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for

Mar 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Mar 2019 were approximately

NT$4,919 million, an increase of 13.31 percent from Feb 2019 and a decrease of 12.94 percent from Mar 2018. Revenue for Jan through Mar 2019 totaled NT$ 14,432 million, a decrease of 9.29 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(in NT$ Million)

Period

Mar 2019

Feb 2019

MoM

Mar 2018

YoY

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

YoY

Change

Change

2019

2018

Change

Net Revenue

4,919

4,341

13.31%

5,649

-12.94%

14,432

15,910

-9.29%

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw

10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan

Tel +8863-598-0300

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 08:12:02 UTC
