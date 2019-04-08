Powertech Technology : PTI Mar 2018 Revenue Report    ( 2019/04/08 )

News Release
PTI Mar 2018 Revenue Report
Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.
Issued on: Apr 8, 2019
Hsinchu, Taiwan- Apr 8, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for
Mar 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Mar 2019 were approximately
NT$4,919 million, an increase of 13.31 percent from Feb 2019 and a decrease of 12.94 percent from Mar 2018. Revenue for Jan through Mar 2019 totaled NT$ 14,432 million, a decrease of 9.29 percent compare to the same period in 2018.
PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(in NT$ Million)
|
Period
|
Mar 2019
|
Feb 2019
|
MoM
|
Mar 2018
|
YoY
|
Jan-Mar
|
Jan-Mar
|
YoY
|
Change
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue
|
4,919
|
4,341
|
13.31%
|
5,649
|
-12.94%
|
14,432
|
15,910
|
-9.29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact
Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw
Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw
|
10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan
|
Tel +8863-598-0300
Disclaimer
Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 08:12:02 UTC