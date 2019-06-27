Powertech Technology : PTI Mar 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/06/27 )

News Release

PTI Mar 2018 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Apr 8, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Apr 8, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for

Mar 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Mar 2019 were approximately

NT$4,919 million, an increase of 13.31 percent from Feb 2019 and a decrease of 12.94 percent from Mar 2018. Revenue for Jan through Mar 2019 totaled NT$ 14,432 million, a decrease of 9.29 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(in NT$ Million)

Period Mar 2019 Feb 2019 MoM Mar 2018 YoY Jan-Mar Jan-Mar YoY Change Change 2019 2018 Change Net Revenue 4,919 4,341 13.31% 5,649 -12.94% 14,432 15,910 -9.29%

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw