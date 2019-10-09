Powertech Technology : PTI Sep 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/10/09 )

News Release

PTI Sep 2019 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Oct 9, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Oct 9, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for

Sep 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Sep 2019 were approximately NT$6,024 million, a decrease of 0.76 percent from Aug 2019 and an increase of 1.23 percent from Sep 2018. Revenue for Jan through Sep 2019 totaled NT$ 47,217 million, a decrease of 8.14 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw