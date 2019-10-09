Log in
Powertech Technology : PTI Sep 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/10/09 )

10/09/2019 | 04:51am EDT

News Release

PTI Sep 2019 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Oct 9, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Oct 9, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for

Sep 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Sep 2019 were approximately NT$6,024 million, a decrease of 0.76 percent from Aug 2019 and an increase of 1.23 percent from Sep 2018. Revenue for Jan through Sep 2019 totaled NT$ 47,217 million, a decrease of 8.14 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw

10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan

Tel +8863-598-0300

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 08:50:05 UTC
