Powtoon : Releases New Extension for Photoshop CC to Seamlessly Transform Designs into Videos

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon, the leading video creation platform, today announces the release of their much-anticipated extension, which integrates Powtoon with Adobe Photoshop CC. This extension enables designers to easily transform their static designs into videos in seconds by seamlessly bringing them from Photoshop CC into Powtoon with just one click.

Powtoon used resources from Adobe's open developer portal to build a custom solution based on the needs of Photoshop CC users and Powtoon's unique ability to create professional-looking videos on the go. This new tool brings the Powtoon mission of video creation for everyone to the design community, and offers the necessary tools to transform designers into instant video creators.

There are many other ways designers can make use of this extension for Photoshop CC:

Turn documents into videos: Easily possible with just one click to export

Instantly enhance videos: Use Powtoon to enhance existing videos with custom animation, royalty-free stock footage, images, soundtracks, voiceovers, and more — right from Powtoon

Edit Powtoon media in Photoshop CC: Powtoon's media library is fully synced with Photoshop CC so edits can be made locally

On the release of this extension, Powtoon CEO Ilya Spitalnik says, "It was a true honor to collaborate with Adobe to give the design community what they have long asked for. We are finally bridging the gap to empower designers to easily create videos in ways never seen before."

About the creation of this extension with Powtoon, Adobe's Exchange program lead, Marie Joshi says, "As part of the Adobe Exchange, Powtoon's video integration brings customers and their work to a more seamless, easier workflow when transitioning from Photoshop CC to video. We can't wait to hear customers' reactions to this new extension from Powtoon."

You can download the Powtoon for Adobe Photoshop CC extension by clicking the link below:

https://www.powtoon.com/powtoon-for-photoshop/

The listing of this extension on the Adobe Exchange can be found here:

https://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.100950.html

About Powtoon

Powtoon is a world leading video creation platform.

Launched in 2012, Powtoon's mission is to empower everyone to create awesome videos with a professional look and feel. In just six short years, over 58 million Powtoons have been created for use in business presentations, product launches, digital and broadcast ads, explainer videos, education materials for the classroom, and much more. Powtoon adds a spark of awesomeness to everyday communications, turning content into substance people really want to watch and engage with.

Over 25 million people across the world, including 96% of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities and leading SMBs actively use Powtoon. And a new Powtoon is created every second of every day. Powtoon currently has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London, Ukraine and the Philippines.

