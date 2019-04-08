 Poxel Announces Favorable Results for PXL065 Phase 1a Single Ascending Dose Trial

POXEL
SA (Euronext: POXEL –FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic
disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
(NASH), today announced favorable results from the Phase 1a two-part
study that included three single doses of PXL065 and a single dose of
Actos®* (pioglitazone). PXL065, the deuterium-stabilized
R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone, is a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier
(MPC) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of NASH.
“We are pleased with the outcome of the PXL065 Phase 1a study which
supports the preclinical studies and modelling showing 15 mg of PXL065
has the potential to provide an improved therapeutic profile over 45 mg
Actos®,” said Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel. “We are planning to
initiate the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in healthy
subjects during the second quarter of 2019 with completion expected in
the third quarter. This study will be important in the development plan
of PXL065, and the potential use of the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway
could provide an expedited development approach to a registration
program.”
The Phase 1a study evaluated the safety, tolerability and
pharmacokinetics (PK) of several doses of PXL065 compared to 45 mg Actos®
in a total of 24 healthy subjects. In this study, PXL065 was observed to
show a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse
events. PK assessment showed that PXL065 plasma exposure (Cmax and AUC)
increased in a dose-proportional manner up to 22.5 mg following oral
administration with moderate inter-individual variability. Furthermore,
stabilization of R-pioglitazone with deuterium was confirmed at all
doses tested.
“As a hepatologist, I participated in early Phase 2 clinical trials with
pioglitazone in biopsy-proven NASH patients. Although pioglitazone has
achieved the most compelling treatment effects to date for resolution of
NASH without worsening of fibrosis, it is only prescribed by a small
percentage of physicians, around 14%1, for biopsy-proven NASH
patients. The primary reason for this is pioglitazone’s side effect of
weight gain,” said Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Visiting Professor of
Hepatology, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, UK.
“I am excited about the potential for an improved therapeutic profile
for PXL065 for the treatment of NASH, particularly the opportunity for
reduced weight gain.”
Based on the favorable results in the Phase 1a study, the Company is
preparing to initiate a Phase 1b MAD trial. This double-blind,
randomized, placebo-controlled study will assess the safety,
tolerability and PK in healthy subjects after 7 days of dosing with
several doses of PXL065 versus 45 mg Actos®.
During the remainder of 2019, preparation for the pivotal Phase 2
program of PXL065 in biopsy-proven NASH patients will also include a
pre-Investigational New Drug meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to discuss the NASH development strategy.
About NASH
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a metabolic disease with no
clear disease origin that is quickly becoming a worldwide epidemic. It
is characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver causing
inflammation and fibrosis. The disease can be silent for a long period
of time, but once it accelerates, severe damage and liver cirrhosis can
occur, which can significantly impact liver function or can even result
in liver failure or liver cancer. Typical risk factors for NASH include
obesity, elevated levels of blood lipids (such as cholesterol and
triglycerides) and type 2 diabetes. Currently no curative or specific
therapies are available.
About PXL065
PXL065, formerly DRX-065, is deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone.
Pioglitazone is the most extensively studied drug for NASH and has
demonstrated “resolution of NASH without worsening of fibrosis” in a
Phase 4 trial2. Pioglitazone is the only drug recommended for
biopsy-proven NASH patients by the Practice Guidelines published by the
American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the
European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).3 Pioglitazone’s
use for NASH, however, has been limited due to the PPARγ-related side
effects, which include weight gain, bone fractures and fluid retention.
Pioglitazone is a 1:1 mixture of two mirror-image compounds (R and
S-stereoisomers) that interconvert in vivo. Using deuterium,
we stabilized each stereoisomer and characterized their dramatically
different pharmacological properties. In in vitro studies,
PXL065 has been shown to target MPC as an inhibitor. In preclinical
models, PXL065 exhibits the anti-inflammatory activity and NASH efficacy
associated with pioglitazone with little or no weight gain or fluid
retention, side effects which are associated with the S-stereoisomer.
Based upon preclinical and Phase 1 results to date, PXL065 is expected
to exhibit a better therapeutic profile than pioglitazone for NASH.
About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline
of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders,
including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We
have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our
first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial
dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Together, with our partner
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of
IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of
type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible
for Imeglimin’s development and commercialization in countries outside
of Poxel’s partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the
U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine
monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase
2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also
have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065
(deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier
(MPC) inhibitor, is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of
NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including
deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases.
We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and
pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)
*Actos is the branded version of pioglitazone and a registered trademark
of Takeda Chemical Industries, Ltd.
1. Therap Adv Gastroenterol. 2016, 9(1), 4-12
2. Cusi, et al., Ann
Intern Med. 2016, 165(5), 305-315
3. J Hepatol. 2016,
64(6),1388-402; Hepatology 2018, 67, 328-357
