Poxel Announces Participation at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

03/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT

POXEL S.A. (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The Oppenheimer 29th Healthcare Conference is being held on March 19-20, 2019 at The Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City. The Company will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 19th from 3:55-4:25 PM EDT in the Consulate Room and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the following link https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2019/51116244164.cfm. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible for Imeglimin’s development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel’s partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is advancing into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)


© Business Wire 2019
