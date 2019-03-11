Poxel to Report Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 21, 2019

POXEL
S.A. (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic
disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
(NASH), today announced that it will report its financial results for
the full year 2018 on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
The management team will host a conference call on March 21, 2019 in
English at 2:30 pm EDT (New York time) / 7:30 pm CET (Paris time) to
discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in
numbers and connect at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
US:
+1 646-722-4916
UK: +44 (0) 207 194 3759
FR:
+33 (0)1 72 72 74 03
Followed by the PIN code: 89356541#
A slide presentation will be available in the "Investors / Shareholder
Information/ Regulatory Documentation 2018" section of the Poxel website
shortly before the conference call.
Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To
access the replay, please use one of the following numbers:
US:
+1 646-722-4969
UK: +44 20 3364 5147
FR: +33 (0)1 70 71
01 60
Followed by the PIN code: 418836924#
About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in
metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the
treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the
Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin,
which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting
the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program
for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant
Sciences is responsible for Imeglimin’s development and
commercialization in countries outside of Poxel’s partnership with
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a
first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase
(AMPK) activator, is advancing into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program
for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat
additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized
R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is in
Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has
additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates
for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate
further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development.
(Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005512/en/