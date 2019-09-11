Pöyry PLC: Changes in Group Management

Changes in Group Management



ÅF PÖYRY Press Release September 11, 2019 at 10:00 am (EET)

Roland Lorenz has been named successor to Martin à Porta as EVP and Head of ÅF Pöyry Management Consulting Division

“I am excited to welcome Roland Lorenz into the Group Management team. Roland will continue to champion the great culture of brave leadership and entrepreneurial excellence as we continue to focus on our clients and deliver the next successful years of growth together” says Jonas Gustavsson, President and CEO of ÅF Pöyry

Roland Lorenz has been at the company for 20 years and brings with him a wealth of Management Consulting experience. In his most recent position as Head of Energy Management Consulting for Central, Southern and Northern Europe, Roland leads our team of consultants with strong sector expertise to drive value and support clients in the energy transition and changing bio-economy.

“I am honored to lead this outstanding team of consultants and excited to continue leveraging our strength and the breadth of expertise in our new organization to bring our Management Consulting business to the next level. It is a privilege to be in a position to offer a unique set of advisory services that can transform industries and create sustainable value for clients and society” says Roland Lorenz, President of Management Consulting Division at ÅF Pöyry.

“We thank Martin à Porta for the highly successful Pöyry turnaround and playing a key role while joining forces and becoming an industry leader as the new company ÅF Pöyry” says Jonas Gustavsson.

Roland Lorenz will take up his new position effective 01.10.2019 and Martin à Porta will support this transition.

Corporate Communication

ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Cathrine Sandegren, EVP and Head of Communications and Brand

+46 70 292 68 26

ÅF Pöyry is a leading international engineering, design and consultancy company. We create solutions for our clients from a sustainability perspective and based on global trends such as urbanisation and digitalisation. We bring together over 16,000 dedicated experts in the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, all of whom work globally to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

Making Future.