Prado Group : Appoints Bridgett McCormick, Acquisitions Manager, Pacific Northwest

05/27/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

As Acquisitions Manager for the Pacific Northwest, Ms. McCormick will be responsible for the organization’s expansion into Seattle and the Pacific Northwest markets

Prado Group, a privately held real estate investment and development management company, has hired Bridgett McCormick as its new Acquisitions Manager for the Pacific Northwest. Ms. McCormick previously worked at Prado Group in its San Francisco office and will be based in Seattle for her new role having recently completed her MBA at USC.

“Since our founding in 2003, Prado Group has acquired and developed more than 80 properties in excess of $1.3B with approximately $2B in our existing asset and development pipeline,” stated Zach Felson, Head of Acquisitions at the Prado Group. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our presence in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest and look forward to building a quality portfolio and enduring local relationships. Initially, we will be focused on the Seattle market as we expand into the region. We are thrilled to have Bridgett re-join our team and expand our presence in one of the country’s top urban knowledge markets.”

Prado Group was formed with a mission to positively transforming the built environment and the communities in which it operates. The company is inspired by the power of blending creativity, quality design, the natural environment, and the energy of the public realm. In every project, the company seeks to create quality environments that will serve and inspire future generations. Prado Group seeks to create value through development, repositioning and property enhancement and has a 17-year track record of creating award-winning projects in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information about Prado Group, please visit www.pradogroup.com.

About Prado Group

Prado Group is a privately held real estate development and investment management company with a primary focus on residential, retail and mixed-use properties. We seek in-fill, supply-constrained markets with high barriers-to-entry. Our goal is to enhance the communities we work in by creating high-quality, sustainable environments for people to live, work, shop and relax.

For more information, please visit www.pradogroup.com.


