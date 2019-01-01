Prairie Lakes Healthcare System : Introducing the Acid Reflux Center

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is proud to announce the Specialty Clinic is enhancing services to manage the care of patients with acid reflux. Patients can now make appointments with the Acid Reflux Center at Prairie Lakes.

The Acid Reflux Center is an option for those suffering from heartburn or acid reflux to receive diagnosis and treatment. Acid reflux specialists Dr. Gerrish and Dr. Schaeffer are dedicated to expand acid reflux services for community members suffering with this condition. Treatment is tailored to each patient's need and could start with simple measures like diet changes.

Advanced solutions are available to diagnose disorders like chronic acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Technology like the Bravo™ Reflux Testing System and ManoScan™ ESO high-resolution manometry system is available through The Acid Reflux Center. This technology allows for a more accurate diagnosis, leading to better treatment. Additionally, Dr. Gerrish and Dr. Schaeffer are trained in a new treatment option called the LINX® System.

The LINX® System is a treatment option for patients with chronic acid reflux or GERD. It is a small, flexible ring of magnetic, titanium beads placed around a patient's existing weak esophageal sphincter. The beads pull together to inhibit reflux by helping to close the esophageal sphincter and restore the body's natural reflux barrier. For eating, swallowing, belching, or vomiting, the beads expand and separate to allow passage.

To schedule an acid reflux appointment, please call the Prairie Lakes Specialty Clinic at 605-882-7777.

Learn More