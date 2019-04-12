Pratt Abbott Launches Earth Day Clothing Drive to Benefit Preble Street

WESTBROOK, Maine, Apr 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Pratt Abbott is hosting a clothing drive to benefit Preble Street and celebrate Earth Day from now through April 26. 2019. All 12 of Pratt Abbott's dry cleaning and laundromat locations are accepting clothing donations during this period.



"I always welcome the opportunity to give back to our community. It's part of our company values to lift up the vulnerable among us so we can grow stronger together," said David Machesney, president and owner of Pratt Abbott. "I'm a longtime admirer of Preble Street and the work they do to fight poverty and homelessness in Maine. To be able help them out and raise awareness about Earth Day at the same time is a great feeling."



Pratt Abbott has been a trailblazer for eco-friendly dry cleaning in Maine. Part of that effort includes using GreenEarth(r), the only non-toxic cleaning solution available to the dry cleaning industry. Other initiatives include recycling programs and investing in equipment to reduce water use, electricity consumption, and waste.



"Donating to a clothing drive is good for the environment, especially in the age of fast-fashion and disposable wardrobes," said Machesney. "A lot of energy goes into producing new clothes, and tons of wearable clothing ends up in landfills, rather than being put to good use."



For the clothing drive, all Pratt Abbott customers and the general public are invited to donate gently-used clothes to benefit Preble Street, including men's and women's clothes, shoes, and outerwear. Preble Street particularly needs jeans, sweatshirts, socks, new underwear, boots, and sneakers. Household items like towels, backpacks, and duffle bags are also needed.



All items collected by Pratt Abbott will be donated to Preble Street to stock their clothing closet that provides basic necessities for homeless adults and teenagers.



"We're grateful to our customers, friends, and neighbors for participating in this effort to ease the burden of poverty and homelessness in Maine," said Machesney.



To find your nearest Pratt Abbott location, please visit: https://prattabbott.com/.



About Pratt Abbott:



Pratt Abbott is the largest dry cleaning and laundry company in Maine, with 12 retail locations and route delivery in Greater Portland. Pratt Abbott is a full-service garment care provider, including eco-friendly dry cleaning, shirt service, wash-dry-fold, self-serve laundromats, alterations and repairs, wedding dress cleaning and preservation, and more. Pratt Abbott also provides top-quality uniform and linen rentals to area businesses.



About Preble Street:



Preble Street is an organization devoted to creating solutions to homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Maine with services including drop-in centers, soup kitchens, a food pantry, shelters, social work services, and supported housing. Learn more: https://www.preblestreet.org/.



