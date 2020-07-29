Pravati Capital : Completes Expansion to Key Markets and Adds Accomplished New Hires to its Distinguished Leadership Team

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravati Capital, leading litigation finance pioneer and consulting firm, today announced four new members to its esteemed leadership team, each complementing the firm's outstanding services and legal insight. Joining Pravati Capital, Bruce Cohen, Douglas Smith, Scott Potter and Shane Ham will bolster the company's litigation practice with specialized experience to better serve clients.

The accomplished new additions bring a wealth of knowledge in areas such as debtor-in-possession financing, complex litigation and commercial litigation, and will help steer and strengthen the firm's plans for growth, while expanding its footprint to key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. As Pravati Capital continues to grow and scale, the strategy will remain on developing attractive alternative investment funds that offer solid returns at a low risk given that assets are not related to the economic cycle. The established focus combined with the specialized experience will allow the industry leader to explore new and existing opportunities within the dynamic and growing field.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished individuals and look forward to the value they will add to our insight and practice," said Alex Chucri, CEO at Pravati Capital. "Our clients are our top priority and we are confident these additions will enhance our company as we continue to grow and offer exceptional service as we expand our practice of finance litigation."

New additions to Pravati Capital's leadership includes:

Pravati Capital welcomes Bruce Cohen as Director of Business Development in the Dallas office. Cohen's 30 years of well-rounded background add extreme value to the firm and his past positions include Senior Legal Director at PepsiCo, Inc., where he was responsible for sales and antitrust matters in its Frito-Lay subsidiary and Associate General Counsel of Verizon Communications Inc. A former U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer, he is a Distinguished Graduate with Honors of the Virginia Military Institute and received his Juris Doctor summa cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law. Cohen was a litigation partner at a prominent Atlanta law firm and has appeared in trials, regulatory proceedings and appeals in over three dozen states. He holds advanced degrees in history and law from Michigan State, the University of North Texas, and King's College London. He previously served as a Special Assistant to the Attorney General of Texas, and as a judicial law clerk for a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"I've really enjoyed the challenge of learning about litigation finance and explaining it to law firms and legal departments, many of whom really didn't know it existed, let alone the ways it could help their practice and their teams," said Cohen. "It's still a nascent business in many respects, and I look forward to helping it grow."

Doug Smith serves as Senior Commercial Lending Advisor in the Scottsdale, AZ office. With a 30-year background managing corporate and commercial real estate lending, Smith focused primarily on structured finance transactions, Debtor-In-Possession bankruptcy restructuring, and distressed loan portfolios. Prior to the private sector, he worked for Congressman John Rhodes, Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives during the Carter and Reagan administrations. Currently, he is a member of the Arizona board of directors for a commercial bank and President of the private non-profit Phoenician II Foundation. In the past, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority, the Board of Directors for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, the Maricopa County Community Development Advisory Committee and the Arizona Republican Party Finance Committee.

"The economy is experiencing major dislocation and businesses will need debtor-in-possession and debt restructuring services for some time to come," said Smith. "Pravati is uniquely positioned to provide these financial services in an efficient and creative manner to middle market enterprises."

Scott Potter joins as Director of Business Development in Pravati Capital's home office in Scottsdale, AZ. Potter honed both his legal and client relations skills through a decade long commercial litigation career and an additional four years of in-house counsel experience. He was the corporate counsel and global client relations manager for an international manufacturing firm and the vice president of legal affairs for a national lien company. Scott is a graduate of both the Marriott School of Management and the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. He has practiced at the administrative, trial and appellate levels in both real estate and commercial litigation and represented both billion-dollar corporations and impoverished individuals. Scott has served on the Arizona State Bar's alternative Dispute Resolution committee and been named a Southwest Super Lawyer Rising Star.

"My parents always said I could excel at anything that I wanted to do. What I always wanted to do was help people to be happy," said Potter. "Pravati gives me the chance to lift financial burdens from others as they seek greater peace in their lives."

Shane Ham joins as a Legal Investment Analyst in Pravati Capital's home office in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formerly a litigation partner at Osborn Maledon, he focused on complex commercial and personal injury matters. His practice spanned a broad variety of topic areas, from constitutional law to medical marijuana compliance. Prior to attending law school, Shane spent nearly a decade in Washington, D.C. where he worked as a producer on a political talk show and a technology policy analyst for a prominent think tank. Shane received both his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Juris Doctorate (magna cum laude) from the University of Arizona, and he clerked for then-Vice Chief Justice Andrew D. Hurwitz at the Arizona Supreme Court.

"As a litigator I saw too many cases that were strong on the merits but had to be abandoned because the plaintiff did not have the funds to fight for years against a deep-pocket defendant," said Ham. "At Pravati I get to help level the playing field, and give people who have been wronged a chance to have their day in court."

"The new additions to our leadership team will continue to support our vision of transformation and innovation, which together with leading and breakthrough insight and practices within our industry, will allow us to continue serving our clients as we grow in the future," added Pravati Capital's CEO Chucri.

About Pravati Capital

As a leader in the litigation financing field, Pravati Capital has changed how companies and law firms envision their future. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of litigation financing solutions, creating innovative sources for bridge capital. It is our mission to provide innovative, efficient capital solutions for law firms, compassionate assistance to plaintiffs, and a secure alternative investment option for accredited investors.

