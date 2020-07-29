Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pravati Capital : Completes Expansion to Key Markets and Adds Accomplished New Hires to its Distinguished Leadership Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pravati Capital, leading litigation finance pioneer and consulting firm, today announced four new members to its esteemed leadership team, each complementing the firm's outstanding services and legal insight. Joining Pravati Capital, Bruce Cohen, Douglas Smith, Scott Potter and Shane Ham will bolster the company's litigation practice with specialized experience to better serve clients.

The accomplished new additions bring a wealth of knowledge in areas such as debtor-in-possession financing, complex litigation and commercial litigation, and will help steer and strengthen the firm's plans for growth, while expanding its footprint to key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. As Pravati Capital continues to grow and scale, the strategy will remain on developing attractive alternative investment funds that offer solid returns at a low risk given that assets are not related to the economic cycle. The established focus combined with the specialized experience will allow the industry leader to explore new and existing opportunities within the dynamic and growing field.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished individuals and look forward to the value they will add to our insight and practice," said Alex Chucri, CEO at Pravati Capital. "Our clients are our top priority and we are confident these additions will enhance our company as we continue to grow and offer exceptional service as we expand our practice of finance litigation."

New additions to Pravati Capital's leadership includes:  

Bruce Cohen, Director of Business Development

Pravati Capital welcomes Bruce Cohen as Director of Business Development in the Dallas office. Cohen's 30 years of well-rounded background add extreme value to the firm and his past positions include Senior Legal Director at PepsiCo, Inc., where he was responsible for sales and antitrust matters in its Frito-Lay subsidiary and Associate General Counsel of Verizon Communications Inc. A former U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer, he is a Distinguished Graduate with Honors of the Virginia Military Institute and received his Juris Doctor summa cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law. Cohen was a litigation partner at a prominent Atlanta law firm and has appeared in trials, regulatory proceedings and appeals in over three dozen states. He holds advanced degrees in history and law from Michigan State, the University of North Texas, and King's College London. He previously served as a Special Assistant to the Attorney General of Texas, and as a judicial law clerk for a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"I've really enjoyed the challenge of learning about litigation finance and explaining it to law firms and legal departments, many of whom really didn't know it existed, let alone the ways it could help their practice and their teams," said Cohen. "It's still a nascent business in many respects, and I look forward to helping it grow."

Doug Smith, Senior Commercial Lending Advisor

Doug Smith serves as Senior Commercial Lending Advisor in the Scottsdale, AZ office. With a 30-year background managing corporate and commercial real estate lending, Smith focused primarily on structured finance transactions, Debtor-In-Possession bankruptcy restructuring, and distressed loan portfolios. Prior to the private sector, he worked for Congressman John Rhodes, Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives during the Carter and Reagan administrations. Currently, he is a member of the Arizona board of directors for a commercial bank and President of the private non-profit Phoenician II Foundation. In the past, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority, the Board of Directors for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, the Maricopa County Community Development Advisory Committee and the Arizona Republican Party Finance Committee.

"The economy is experiencing major dislocation and businesses will need debtor-in-possession and debt restructuring services for some time to come," said Smith. "Pravati is uniquely positioned to provide these financial services in an efficient and creative manner to middle market enterprises."

Scott Potter, Director of Business Development

Scott Potter joins as Director of Business Development in Pravati Capital's home office in Scottsdale, AZ. Potter honed both his legal and client relations skills through a decade long commercial litigation career and an additional four years of in-house counsel experience. He was the corporate counsel and global client relations manager for an international manufacturing firm and the vice president of legal affairs for a national lien company. Scott is a graduate of both the Marriott School of Management and the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University. He has practiced at the administrative, trial and appellate levels in both real estate and commercial litigation and represented both billion-dollar corporations and impoverished individuals. Scott has served on the Arizona State Bar's alternative Dispute Resolution committee and been named a Southwest Super Lawyer Rising Star.

"My parents always said I could excel at anything that I wanted to do.  What I always wanted to do was help people to be happy," said Potter. "Pravati gives me the chance to lift financial burdens from others as they seek greater peace in their lives."

Shane Ham, Legal Investment Analyst

Shane Ham joins as a Legal Investment Analyst in Pravati Capital's home office in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formerly a litigation partner at Osborn Maledon, he focused on complex commercial and personal injury matters. His practice spanned a broad variety of topic areas, from constitutional law to medical marijuana compliance. Prior to attending law school, Shane spent nearly a decade in Washington, D.C. where he worked as a producer on a political talk show and a technology policy analyst for a prominent think tank. Shane received both his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Juris Doctorate (magna cum laude) from the University of Arizona, and he clerked for then-Vice Chief Justice Andrew D. Hurwitz at the Arizona Supreme Court.

"As a litigator I saw too many cases that were strong on the merits but had to be abandoned because the plaintiff did not have the funds to fight for years against a deep-pocket defendant," said Ham. "At Pravati I get to help level the playing field, and give people who have been wronged a chance to have their day in court."

"The new additions to our leadership team will continue to support our vision of transformation and innovation, which together with leading and breakthrough insight and practices within our industry, will allow us to continue serving our clients as we grow in the future," added Pravati Capital's CEO Chucri.

About Pravati Capital

As a leader in the litigation financing field, Pravati Capital has changed how companies and law firms envision their future. For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of litigation financing solutions, creating innovative sources for bridge capital. It is our mission to provide innovative, efficient capital solutions for law firms, compassionate assistance to plaintiffs, and a secure alternative investment option for accredited investors.

For more information, please visit our website at Pravati Capital or call 1.844.772.8284. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Lucia Domville / Selin Ilik / Greg Marshall
Citigate Dewe Rogerson  
Email: pravaticapital@citigatedewerogerson.com  
Telephone: +1 (646) 284- 9416               

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pravati-capital-completes-expansion-to-key-markets-and-adds-accomplished-new-hires-to-its-distinguished-leadership-team-301102352.html

SOURCE Pravati Capital


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pBlue Apron, Scotts Miracle-Gro Benefit From Stay-at-Home Measures -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
01:24pAeromexico increases operations in august
GL
01:24pWith Tax Season Complete, Avii Takes Audit to the Next Level with New Intelligent Auditing Software in Avii Workspace
BU
01:20pPlacer County Water Agency Receives 2020 Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence
GL
01:19pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:18pPROGRESSIVE : Announces Investor Relations Conference Call
AQ
01:18pNOTICE TO DISREGARD – InFlight Corporation
GL
01:18pProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
01:18pRoche Arthritis Drug Fails Covid-19 Testing
DJ
01:17pFrench energy group Total books $8 bln asset impairments
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group