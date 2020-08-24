Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre-Order Starts for CoolProps's THOMAS WITH ANNIE AND CLARABEL PROP REPLICA for US and UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

CoolProps is thrilled to announce the pre-order of our new lineup "CoolProps Vintage" THOMAS AND FRIENDS / THOMAS WITH ANNIE AND CLARABEL PROP REPLICA and THOMAS AND FRIENDS / THOMAS PROP REPLICA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005205/en/

In-depth analysis of actual props used in the model animation series (Graphic: Business Wire)

In-depth analysis of actual props used in the model animation series (Graphic: Business Wire)

Both items can be pre-orderd from CoolProps' official website.
https://coolprops.com/english/

THOMAS AND FRIENDS / THOMAS WITH ANNIE AND CLARABEL PROP REPLICA
https://coolprops.com/english/cpv-01-0001/

ETA: Dec 2020 - Jan 2021
Scale: Gauge 1
Product size: H20cm W89cm D13cm
Price: $1600

CoolProps did an in-depth look at the actual props used in the model animation series. We have commercialized both Annie and Clarabelle of the carriages, as well as Thomas of course, in their original form.
You can choose from three different expressions for Thomas, including a smiling face, a surprised face, and a grumpy face. Annie and Clarabelle also come with both a smiling face and a frustrated face, allowing you to choose which expressions to display.
Thomas’s gaze can be changed manually in any direction. The six distinctive wheels, including the rod, can be moved in tandem (manually). The lights are lit just like in the film.
A dedicated display pedestal with a rail is included; it has been divided into the size of each car so that the individual can be displayed. The lower part of the pedestal can be used as a storage case for accessories.
Why don’t you recreate the story of their cheerful journey around Sodor Island?

CoolProps also offers the THOMAS PROP REPLICA which is sold for $750 and comes with two different expressions, including a smiling face, and a grumpy face.

THOMAS AND FRIENDS / THOMAS PROP REPLICA
https://coolprops.com/english/cpv-01-0002/

ETA: Dec 2020 - Jan 2021
Scale: Gauge 1
Product size: H20cm W30cm D13cm
Price: $750

Both items' production development was assisted by Hara Model Railroad Museum.

(C)2019 Gullane (Thomas) Limited.
(C)2019 HIT Entertainment Limited.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:37aWANG ON PROPERTIES : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 24 august 2020
PU
05:37aAUDIENCE : Canale 5, ascolti record per "paris saint germain-bayern monaco" che domina la prima serata con il 29.3% di share e 5.654.000 spettatori
PU
05:34aTotal and Mozambique sign security pact for $20 bln natural gas project
RE
05:32aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
05:31aImpact to become major shareholder in Africa Energy Corp
PU
05:31aE BON : Major transaction - acquisition of the property
PU
05:31aJINHUI : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Australia's Afterpay buys Spanish firm to expand into Europe, shares le..
5SACYR, S.A. : SACYR S A : is awarded construction of the second runway for Jorge Chavez International Airport ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group