Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segmented by Type and Geographic Landscape 2023 | Technavio

04/24/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components is poised to grow by USD 13.22 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005412/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers and opportunities.

Top Key Players of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Covered as:

  • Aptiv
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • DENSO
  • Magna International
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

The increasing demand for ADAS is driving the growth of the global automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components. Other growth drivers include growing adoption of sensor fusion technique and prioritization of automotive safety.

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report gives an overview of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the type and geographic landscape.

Have a query before purchasing automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30562

  • Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Type
    • Radar sensor
    • Image sensor
    • Ultrasonic sensor
    • Infrared sensor
    • Other sensors
  • Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • EMEA
    • APAC

The regional distribution of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry by value in 2019?
  • What will be the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry in 2023?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components?

Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report presents critical information and factual data about automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components study.

The product range of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-ADAS-and-autonomous-driving-components-industry-analysis

The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report gives an overview of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry by analyzing various key segments of this automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components based on the type and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components across the globe are considered for this automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aptiv
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • DENSO
  • Magna International
  • ZF Friedrichshafen

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Browse automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components related details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-automotive-ADAS-and-autonomous-driving-components-industry-analysis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
