Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segmented by Type and Geographic Landscape 2023 | Technavio

Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components is poised to grow by USD 13.22 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components
The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers and opportunities.
Top Key Players of Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Covered as:
-
Aptiv
-
Bosch
-
Continental
-
DENSO
-
Magna International
-
ZF Friedrichshafen
The increasing demand for ADAS is driving the growth of the global automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components. Other growth drivers include growing adoption of sensor fusion technique and prioritization of automotive safety.
The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report gives an overview of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the type and geographic landscape.
-
Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Type
-
Radar sensor
-
Image sensor
-
Ultrasonic sensor
-
Infrared sensor
-
Other sensors
-
Automotive ADAS And Autonomous Driving Components Split by Geographic Landscape
The regional distribution of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.
The automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Germany, and Japan.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
-
What was the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry by value in 2019?
-
What will be the size of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry in 2023?
-
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry?
-
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
-
What are the main segments that make up the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components?
Automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report presents critical information and factual data about automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components study.
The product range of the automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in automotive ADAS and autonomous driving components research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
