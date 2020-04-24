Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2020-2024| Technological Advances to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The consumer shopping cart market is expected to grow by USD 87.22 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005236/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors are adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to save time and cost of production. For instance, the adoption of laser cutting eliminates the need for hard tooling and ensures a cost-efficient and highly efficient production process. Similarly, the use of precision sealed ball-bearing in the polypropylene hub of the wheel reduces the shaking of cartwheels. The adoption of many such technological advances by market vendors involved in the manufacture of shopping carts has resulted in the availability of quality products at lower costs. This is crucial in attracting end-users’ interest and increasing the sale of consumer shopping carts, which will boost market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40767

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart shopping carts will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Consumer Shopping Cart Market: Emergence Of Smart Shopping Carts

Smart shopping carts use AI to automatically scan and weigh the products in the cart. These carts are equipped with touchscreens that display the total number of items placed in the cart and their prices. The screens also highlight deals and promotions on nearby items and provide suggestions for customers. In addition, the attached card terminal in the cart allows customers to pay without having to wait in the checkout lane. With the growing demand for in-store advertising and communication systems, the adoption of smart shopping carts is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

“Rising number of start-ups entering the market and the increasing availability of hybrid shopping carts will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Consumer Shopping Cart Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the consumer shopping cart market by product (steel carts, plastic carts, and others), distribution channel (direct sales and distributors), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, wide assortments of shopping carts, and the abundance of counterfeit products will significantly influence the growth of shopping cart market size in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005236/en/