Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023 | Need of Mobile Computing Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital video content market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.24 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005539/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. The need of mobile computing devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need of mobile computing devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital video content market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • Pay-TV
    • OTT
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31519

Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital video content market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital Video Content Market Size
  • Digital Video Content Market Trends
  • Digital Video Content Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of DCB in the OTT market as one of the prime reasons driving the digital video content market growth during the next few years.

Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital video content market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital video content market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Video Content Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital video content market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital video content market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital video content market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital video content market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment placement
  • Pay-TV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OTT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Comcast Corp.
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • The Walt Disney Co.
  • ViacomCBS Inc.
  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
