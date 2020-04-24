Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023 | Benefits of Digital Wallpaper Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digitally printed wallpaper market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005457/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.S. Création Tapeten AG, Graham & Brown Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG. are some of the major market participants. The benefits of digital wallpaper printing will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Benefits of digital wallpaper printing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digitally printed wallpaper market is segmented as below:

Technology Electrophotography Inkjet

Substrate Non-woven Vinyl Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digitally printed wallpaper market report covers the following areas:

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Trends

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of custom wallpapers as one of the prime reasons driving the digitally printed wallpaper market growth during the next few years.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digitally printed wallpaper market, including some of the vendors such as A.S. Création Tapeten AG, Graham & Brown Ltd., Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd., MX Display Ltd., and Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digitally printed wallpaper market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digitally printed wallpaper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digitally printed wallpaper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digitally printed wallpaper market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digitally printed wallpaper market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRATE

Market segmentation by substrate

Comparison by substrate

Non-woven - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by substrate

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of innovative products

Growing popularity of custom wallpapers

Rising demand for wallpaper panels

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

Graham & Brown Ltd.

Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

MX Display Ltd.

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

