Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023 | Increased Use of Credit Card to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the direct carrier billing platform market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.14 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005252/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bango Plc, Boku Inc., DIMOCO Europe GmbH, DOCOMO Digital Ltd., and Fortumo OU are some of the major market participants. The increased use of credit card will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased use of credit card has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Direct carrier billing platform market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Apps and games
  • Online media
  • Others
  • Geography Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31334

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our direct carrier billing platform market report covers the following areas:

  • Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Size
  • Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trends
  • Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for OTT content as one of the prime reasons driving the direct carrier billing platform market growth during the next few years.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the direct carrier billing platform market, including some of the vendors such as Bango Plc, Boku Inc., DIMOCO Europe GmbH, DOCOMO Digital Ltd., and Fortumo OU. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the direct carrier billing platform market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist direct carrier billing platform market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the direct carrier billing platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the direct carrier billing platform market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of direct carrier billing platform market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Apps and games - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online media - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising demand for OTT content
  • Blockchain-based transaction strengthening direct carrier billing
  • Purchase of physical goods through direct carrier billing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bango Plc
  • Boku Inc.
  • DIMOCO Europe GmbH
  • DOCOMO Digital Ltd.
  • Fortumo OU

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aMACTER INTERNATIONAL : Board of directors meeting of Macter International Limited
AQ
10:54aHABIB METROPOLITAN BANK : Board Meeting in Progress of Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
AQ
10:54aASKARI LIFE ASSURANCE : Board of directors meeting of Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
AQ
10:54aAMRELI STEELS : Board of directors meeting of Amreli Steels Limited
AQ
10:54aBILAL FIBRES : Board of directors meeting of Bilal Fibres Limited
AQ
10:54aNAZIR COTTON MILLS : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
10:54aGATRON INDUSTRIES : Board of directors meeting of Gatron Industries Limited
AQ
10:54aPAKISTAN TOBACCO : Annual general meeting of Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited to be held on May 08, 2020
AQ
10:54aPOPULAR ISLAMIC MODARABA : Board of directors meeting of Popular Islamic Modaraba
AQ
10:54aINTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES : Financial results of International Industries Limited for Quarter ended March 31, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group