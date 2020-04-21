Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Egg Powder Market 2019-2023 | Need for Protein-rich Food to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the egg powder market and it is poised to grow by 49.17 thousand tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005623/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Powder Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Powder Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adriaan Goede BV , Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Ovostar Union PCL, SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need for protein-rich food will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for protein-rich food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Egg Powder Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Egg powder market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Whole Egg Powder
    • Egg Yolk Powder
    • Egg White Powder
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31405

Egg Powder Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our egg powder market report covers the following areas:

  • Egg Powder Market Size
  • Egg Powder Market Trends
  • Egg Powder Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics as one of the prime reasons driving the egg powder market growth during the next few years.

Egg Powder Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the egg powder market, including some of the vendors such as Adriaan Goede BV , Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Ovostar Union PCL, SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the egg powder market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Egg Powder Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist egg powder market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the egg powder market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the egg powder market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of egg powder market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Whole egg powder - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Egg yolk powder - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Egg white powder - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Expansion of egg processing plants
  • Growing demand for egg powder in cosmetics
  • Growing emphasis on online retailing of egg powder

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adriaan Goede BV
  • Agroholding Avangard
  • Bouwhuis Enthoven BV
  • Ovostar Union PCL
  • SKM EGG Products Exports (India) Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pFROM THE FIELD : ‘Green practices' boost blue economy
PU
01:53pSOCKET MOBILE : Announces Receipt of Loan Proceeds Under Paycheck Protection Program
PU
01:53pMETROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:49pMYLAN MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Mylan N.V. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01:47pBRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:45pAIR FRANCE KLM : Conditions for participating in the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2020 and availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
01:41pCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pSIGMARENOPRO, INC. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
01:38pGOLDEN PREDATOR MINING : Announces Proposed Marketed Financing
PU
01:38pAIR FRANCE KLM : Availability of documents ahead of the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops 25%, near two-decade lows on scant demand, storage
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group