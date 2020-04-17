Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023 | Use of HMI Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gesture recognition solution market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.15 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005301/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Crunchfish AB, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation are some of the major market participants. The use of HMI technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of HMI technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gesture recognition solution market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Gaming Consoles
    • PCs
    • Smartphones
    • Automobiles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31209

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gesture recognition solution market report covers the following areas:

  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market Size
  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market Trends
  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition solution market growth during the next few years.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gesture recognition solution market, including some of the vendors such as Crunchfish AB, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition solution market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition solution market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gesture recognition solution market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition
  • Market consolidation in gesture recognition solution ecosystem
  • Rise in number of gesture recognition-related patents

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Crunchfish AB
  • Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
  • GestureTek
  • Intel Corporation
  • Sony Corporation

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pSTRÖER SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:23pCECONOMY : expects 131 million euro operating loss in fiscal second quarter
RE
12:23pRFA TO EPA : Oily Waiver Request Deserves Speedy Rejection
PU
12:23pRECORDATI : Proposta FIMEI S.p.A. su integrazione Consiglio di Amministrazione (punto 2 all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea)
PU
12:22pAMAZON COM : prepping to launch super-fast grocery delivery service in UK - the Grocer
RE
12:22pSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results May 6
PR
12:22pBUILDING ENGINES : and FastOffice Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Virtual Office Tours to Market
BU
12:21pPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 17 April 2020
AQ
12:21pPREMIER INC. SURVEY : Isolation Gowns Replace N95 Masks as the Top Shortage Concern Among Hospitals and Health Systems Treating COVID-19 Patients
BU
12:20pINVIVO THERAPEUTICS : Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group