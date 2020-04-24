Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Aluminum FRP Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand from the Automobile Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global aluminum FRP (flat-rolled products) market is expected to grow by 4,764.02 thousand MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005312/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aluminum FRP has emerged as an ideal replacement for steel in the automobile and transportation segments. This is due to the weight advantage that aluminum offers over steel. The application of lightweight aluminum FRPs leads to a substantial reduction in the consumption of fuel and consequently, the emission of greenhouse gases. In addition, aluminum demonstrates other suitable properties such as corrosion resistance and easy recyclability, thereby ensuring the durability and sustainability of vehicles. The demand for aluminum in the transportation sector is expected to increase at a rate of 10% during the forecast period. These factors are expected to drive the aluminum FRPs market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43100

As per Technavio, the emergence of alternative energy generation will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This aluminum FRP market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Aluminum FRP Market: Emergence of Alternative Energy Generation

The global market is witnessing a shift toward renewable and economic sources of energy, owing to the increasing demand for energy and rising power prices. Aluminum FRPs are widely being used in the production of solar panels. Aluminum offers good heat conductivity and, is thus appropriate for heat exchangers and other heat transfer applications. In addition, aluminum FRPs are energy-efficient and eco-friendly. They also offer sustainable benefits which enables renewable energy sectors to address environmental challenges. Further, aluminum sheets can withstand harsh outdoor environments and can be applied wherever light concentration or reflection is required. Consequently, the use of aluminum FRPs is also increasing in photovoltaic panels for power enhancement, thereby contributing to the market growth.

“Factors such as the increase in demand for electronics, and the growth in mass transportation will have a significant impact on the growth of the aluminum FRP market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Aluminum FRP Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global aluminum FRP market by geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) and type (plates and sheets and foil).

The APAC region led the global aluminum FRP market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of strong production and consumption base of FRPs.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005312/en/