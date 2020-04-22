Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and ALIFAX Srl | Technavio

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow by USD 900.75 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis Report by Application (Clinical diagnostics, Drug discovery and development, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, increasing government initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Factors such as a rapidly growing population, lifestyle changes, urbanization, and climate change have increased the prevalence of infectious diseases. In 2017, about 134 per 100,000 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis globally and 90%-95% of tuberculosis deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries. Also, recent outbreaks such as Ebola, Zika, dengue, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), influenza, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) have further increased the concerns around global health. Such frequent outbreaks have necessitated the need for the identification of various disease-causing bacteria and viruses. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is widely used in the diagnosis of such infectious diseases. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Major Five Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Companies:

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, which is a fully automated testing device.

ALIFAX Srl

ALIFAX Srl operates its business through segments such as BACTERIOLOGY LINE, ESR LINE, COLLECTION DEVICES, and SAMPLE TRANSPORTATION. The company offers Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test. Its results facilitate effective treatment, leading to a reduction in the number of laboratory tests ordered, duration of days of hospitalization, and overall public health costs.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers various antimicrobial susceptibility testing for the medical industry.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through segments such as Clinical applications and Industrial applications. The company offers ETEST. It is offered as test strips and is considered reliable for determining the on-scale minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of antibiotics, antifungal agents, and anti-mycobacterial agents.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers ADAGIO. It is offered as an AST system that generates rapid and accurate results, which complies with CLSI or EUCAST guidelines.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Clinical diagnostics

Drug discovery and development

Others

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

