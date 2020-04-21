Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand for Wireless Mice to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The computing mouse market size is expected to grow by USD 284.59 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005704/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological advances related to computing have led to the introduction of new and innovative products. Wireless mice are gaining traction in the computing industry as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality. They also offer free movement and faster response compared to wired mice. In addition, vendors such as Logitech are incorporating technologies such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency in wireless mice which will help consumers, especially gamers, use the mice without interruption. The use of wireless computing mice is also increasing in businesses because of their utility during presentations and client meetings. Thus, the rising demand for wireless mice from gamers and businesses will drive the global computing mouse market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41360

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for ergonomic mice will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Computing Mouse Market: Increasing Demand for Ergonomic Mice

The increasing demand for ergonomic mice is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global computing mouse market. An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce the discomfort and muscle strain that users may experience when using the regular computer mouse. Discomfort and muscle strain can cause health conditions such as arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), and tendonitis. The use of an ergonomic mouse allows users to work comfortably throughout the day. It also enhances the productivity of users due to the elimination of pain or fatigue that can be caused by a conventional mouse. The various types of electronic mice include vertical mouse, ambidextrous mouse, and size-adjustable mouse, each having innovative features that enable convenient usage.

“Factors such as the increasing use of biometrics in computing mouse, rise in use of PCs for gaming and the advances in technology will have a significant impact on the growth of the computing mouse market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computing Mouse Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computing mouse market by type (wired and wireless), application (gaming and non-gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the computing mouse market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the availability of low-cost labor and the increasing demand for PCs in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005704/en/