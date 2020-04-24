Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Pulse Flour Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. and Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC | Technavio

The pulse flour market is poised to grow by USD 27.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over almost 15% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005316/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulse Flour Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pulse Flour Market Analysis Report by Application (bakery products and snacks, beverages, and others), and Geographic Landscape (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-pulse-flour-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising demand for gluten-free products. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the pulse flour Market.

The growing prevalence of celiac disease has led to increased awareness about the ill-effects of gluten in food products. Gluten, when consumed, triggers an auto-immune response in the body as a result of which the body cannot absorb nutrients into the bloodstream efficiently, which leads to anaemia, delayed growth, weight loss, among other health issues. Hence, consumers prefer non-gluten or gluten-free products. As many pulse flour varieties such as lentil flour and chickpea flour are gluten-free, there has been a significant rise in the demand for pulse flour among consumers globally. This factor can be expected to drive the growth of pulse flour market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pulse Flour Companies:

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. has business operations under three segments, such as pulse and grain processing, bulk handling and distribution, food ingredients and packaged foods. The company offers PulsePlus Flours, which is a fine powdered material made from the dehulled seeds of pulse crops.

Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC

Anchor Ingredients Co. LLC operates its business through two segments, such as processed ingredient and distributed ingredient. The company offers various types of pulse flour such as chickpea flour and lentil flour.

Avena Foods Ltd.

Avena Foods Ltd. has business operations under two segments, such as products and solutions. Through its product segment, the company offers gluten-free oats, gluten-free flours and grits, whole and split pulses, dietary fibers, and pet food ingredients. The company offers BEST pulse flours, bean flour, and pea flour.

Batory Foods

Batory Foods operates its business through various divisions, including dairy ingredients, fibers, fine ingredients, and non-GMO ingredients. The company offers rye flour, ancient grain flour, pulse flour, and rice flour.

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse has business operations under two segments, namely products and retail packaging. The company offers chickpeas, peas, lentils, beans, spices, and ground products. In the pulse flour category, the company offers chic pea flour, besan flour, and mustard flour.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pulse Flour Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Bakery products and snacks

Beverages

Others

Pulse Flour Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005316/en/