Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 | Expansion of Urban Mass Transit Railway Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/21/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the railway management system market and it is poised to grow by USD 9 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005714/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alstom, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi Ltd., Indra, and Siemens, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Railway Management System Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Control System
    • Information System
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30805

Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our railway management system market report covers the following areas:

  • Railway Management System Market Size
  • Railway Management System Market Trends
  • Railway Management System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of automation and IoT in railways as one of the prime reasons driving the railway management system market growth during the next few years.

Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railway management system market, including some of the vendors such as Alstom, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi Ltd., Indra, and Siemens. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the railway management system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Railway Management System Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist railway management system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the railway management system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the railway management system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway management system market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Control system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Information system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in use of automation and IoT in railways
  • Rise in adoption of ERTMS
  • Rise in key consolidation activities in the market

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alstom
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Indra
  • Siemens

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


