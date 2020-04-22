Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Sports Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the smart sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.49 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005447/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas, Amer Sports, MIZUNO Corporation, PUMA SE, and Under Armour, Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for sports analytics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Smart sports equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Ball Sports
    • Fitness Sports
    • Other Sports
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30890

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Smart Sports Equipment Market Size
  • Smart Sports Equipment Market Trends
  • Smart Sports Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the smart sports equipment market growth during the next few years.

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart sports equipment market, including some of the vendors such as adidas, Amer Sports, MIZUNO Corporation, PUMA SE, and Under Armour,Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart sports equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist smart sports equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the smart sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the smart sports equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart sports equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Ball sports - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Fitness sports - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other sports - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing number of partnerships and collaborations in the sports industry
  • Increasing demand for robotics in smart sports equipment market
  • Increased demand for neurostimulation

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas
  • Amer Sports
  • MIZUNO Corporation
  • PUMA SE
  • Under Armour, Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pForex firm Travelex looks to sell itself amid troubles at parent company
RE
02:21pEARTH DAY 2020 : Corvias Partnerships Supports Resiliency, Sustainability and Energy Independence
BU
02:20pPCT LTD : Fueling Multi-Regional Expansion With Three Additional Fluid Distributors
BU
02:19pRYANAIR : EU says air travel will require social distancing, U.S. airlines taking their own steps
RE
02:18pKRAFT HEINZ : extends factory worker bonuses in pandemic
RE
02:18pPARK CITY : ReposiTrak Launches FoodSourceUSA Sourcing Platform to Address Chronic Food Supply Imbalances Caused by COVID-19
BU
02:18pHeavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is Solvent-Free and Easy on Your Skin
GL
02:18pFEGANSCOTT : Law Firm Launches Investigation into Illinois Nursing Homes Amid COVID-19
BU
02:18pDELTA AIR LINES : Reports First Loss in Five Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:16pU.S. AUTO SALES BEGIN RECOVERY FROM MARCH CORONAVIRUS DROP : J.D. Power analysts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude rebounds from 1999 lows, U.S. oil up more than 25% in wild t..
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group