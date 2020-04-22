Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Sports Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.49 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas, Amer Sports, MIZUNO Corporation, PUMA SE, and Under Armour, Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for sports analytics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Smart sports equipment market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Ball Sports
-
Fitness Sports
-
Other Sports
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart sports equipment market report covers the following areas:
-
Smart Sports Equipment Market Size
-
Smart Sports Equipment Market Trends
-
Smart Sports Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the smart sports equipment market growth during the next few years.
Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart sports equipment market, including some of the vendors such as adidas, Amer Sports, MIZUNO Corporation, PUMA SE, and Under Armour,Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart sports equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Sports Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart sports equipment market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the smart sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the smart sports equipment market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart sports equipment market vendors
