Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Spirulina Chocolates Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Akal Food and Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory | Technavio

The global spirulina chocolates market is expected to grow by USD 151.32 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005365/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spirulina Chocolates Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Spirulina Chocolates Market Analysis Report by Distribution channel (Offline distribution and Online distribution) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-spirulina-chocolates-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the health benefits associated with spirulina products. In addition, government support in promoting the production of spirulina is anticipated to boost the growth of the spirulina chocolates market.

The demand for spirulina chocolates is likely to grow during the forecast period, attributable to the growing awareness about their health benefits, especially in Europe and the Americas. Spirulina is considered to be a superfood, owing to its nutrient content. Spirulina contains a decent amount of magnesium, potassium, manganese, and other micronutrients. Spirulina also helps to prevent cancer, as it increases the production of antibodies, infection-fighting proteins, and other cells that improve immunity and help in cancer prevention. Spirulina contains beta-carotene and thus is an excellent antioxidant. Spirulina also contains phycocyanin, a pigment that exhibits antihypertensive properties and is highly effective in reducing blood pressure.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Spirulina Chocolates Companies:

Akal Food

Akal Food offers various products made using spirulina such as spirulina drinks, spirulina chocolates, soaps produced using spirulina, and others. The company offers spirulina chocolates under the brand, KISSMI.

Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory

Bio Benjamin Chocolate Factory has business operations under two segments, namely Benjamissimo, and Happy Benjamino. The company offers spirulina chocolates under the brand, Happy Benjamino.

Doisy & Dam Ltd.

Doisy & Dam Ltd. is a privately held company, headquartered in the UK. Doisy & Dam Ltd. offers dark chocolate made using various ingredients. The company offers spirulina chocolate under the brand, Doisy & Dam.

Giddy Yoyo Inc.

Giddy Yoyo Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as body care, chocolate, cacao, and superfoods. The company offers spirulina chocolate under the brand, Giddy Yoyo.

Karmasukom Energy LLP

Karmasukom Energy LLP offers granola bar, cocoa and dates delight double layered bar, and other bars. The company offers spirulina chocolate under the brand, Nutrezy.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spirulina Chocolates Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline distribution

Online distribution

Spirulina Chocolates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005365/en/