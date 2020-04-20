Log in
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Stress Testing Solutions Market 2019-2023| Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

04/20/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The stress testing solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 3.53 billion during 2019-2023. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005050/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Stress Testing Solutions Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Stress Testing Solutions Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Smartphone penetration has been increasing at a significant rate in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, Indonesia, India, and Argentina. Consequently, companies have shifted to a mobile-first strategy and increased investments in mobile application development. With the increasing adoption of digital media on mobile devices, there is a significant need for stress testing solutions to enhance the performance and functionality of mobile applications. Stress testing solutions allow companies to determine the amount of load and stress their business application can handle.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31872

As per Technavio, the emergence of AI-based stress testing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This stress testing solutions market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Stress Testing Solutions Market: Emergence of AI-based Stress Testing

The global stress testing solutions market is witnessing the incorporation of AI technologies in the testing solution to enhance functionalities. This is mainly because of the potential of AI technology to provide benefits such as faster time-to-market, reduction in software testing complications, increase in depth and scope of test results, and improved accuracy. Thus, the demand for AI-enabled stress testing solutions is expected to surge during the forecast period, thereby, fueling the stress testing solutions market growth.

“Factors such as the increasing demand for outsourced testing services, and growing adoption of automation services will have a significant impact on the growth of the stress testing solutions market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stress Testing Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the stress testing solutions market by product (application testing and product testing) and geographic landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the stress testing solutions market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as development of AI-based testing solutions and the emergence of new software delivery and development models such as CI/CD and agile methodology.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
