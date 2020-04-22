Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Bioveta AS and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH | Technavio

The global veterinary clostridium vaccine market is poised to grow by USD 158.58 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the dependency on livestock products. In addition, the adoption of inorganic growth strategies is anticipated to boost the growth of the veterinary clostridium vaccine market.

People are highly dependent on livestock products as they are used in the dietary industry, draft power and transportation, leather and fiber industry, and as manure to fertilize crops. As a result, prevention of various livestock diseases becomes all the more necessary when food safety is taken into consideration. The growing consumption of red meat has led to an increase in the mortality rate. One of the key factors responsible is fact that around 70% of the antibiotics used on livestock are excreted in waste and hence, prove to be ineffective. As a result, governments and vendors are increasingly focusing on food safety by encouraging vaccination of livestock products. Vaccination prevents feedstock animals from vulnerable and epidemic diseases by immunizing them. This is propelling the adoption of veterinary clostridium vaccine.

Major Five Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market Companies:

Bioveta AS

Bioveta AS operates the business under various segments such as Animal health and Human health. The company provides various pharmaceuticals products for human health and cattle health and companion animal wellbeing. They also offer Bocan T, which provides active immunization for dogs against tetanus.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH offers products through the following business units: Human Pharmaceuticals, Animal Health, Biopharmaceuticals, and Other. The company offers BAR-VAC, which protects the susceptible cattle from clostridial disease. It also provides both 7 and 8-way clostridial protection.

Ceva Sante Animale

Ceva Sante Animale operates under various business segments, namely Companion animals, Cattle, Poultry, Small Ruminants, and Swine. The company offers an inactivated vaccine, COGLAVAX, which contains several clostridial antigens in one single dose.

Covetrus Inc.

Covetrus Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Supply chain and Technology and value-added services. The company offers a monovalent toxoid vaccine, BOTVAX B. It is used for the prevention of equine botulism Type B in horses.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein and Health, and Food Animal Ruminants and Swine. The company offers Bovine Ecolizer and Scour Bos 9.

Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Swine

Bovine

Poultry

Others

Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

