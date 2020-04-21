Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the IT market in Germany and it is poised to grow by USD 13.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Market in Germany 2019-2023

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH are some of the major market participants. The adoption of IT by German SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of IT by German SMEs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

IT Market 2019-2023 in Germany: Segmentation

IT Market in Germany is segmented as below:

End-user Manufacturing Government BFSI ICT Business Services Other Sectors



IT Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT market in Germany report covers the following areas:

IT Market in Germany Size

IT Market in Germany Trends

IT Market in Germany Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market growth in Germany during the next few years.

IT Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the IT market in Germany, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT market in Germany are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IT Market in Germany 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Germany during the next five years

Estimation of the IT market size and its contribution to the parent market in Germany

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Germany

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Germany

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ICT - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Business services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other sectors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY

Market segmentation by category

Comparison by category

IT services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

IT hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by category

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of Big Data solutions

Government support for AI

The Industry 4.0 initiative

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

T-Systems International GmbH

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

