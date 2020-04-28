Log in
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates - Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the integrated building management systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.70 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005062/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The demand for energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Integrated Building Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Commercial
    • Residential
    • Government
  • Component
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32057

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our integrated building management systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market Size
  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market Trends
  • Integrated Building Management Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing trend of integration of IoT with IBMS as one of the prime reasons driving the integrated building management systems market growth during the next few years.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the integrated building management systems market, including some of the vendors such as Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the integrated building management systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the integrated building management systems market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Azbil Corp.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Delta Electronics, Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
