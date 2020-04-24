Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 | Need for New Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the middle office outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005017/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., GBST Holdings Ltd., Genpact Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for new technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Need for new technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Middle office outsourcing market is segmented as below:
-
End-user
-
Investment Banking and Management
-
Broker-dealers
-
Stock Exchange
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31660
Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our middle office outsourcing market report covers the following areas:
-
Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size
-
Middle Office Outsourcing Market Trends
-
Middle Office Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise of automation and cloud solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the middle office outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the middle office outsourcing market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., GBST Holdings Ltd., Genpact Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Royal Bank of Canada, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the middle office outsourcing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist middle office outsourcing market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the middle office outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the middle office outsourcing market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of middle office outsourcing market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user placement
-
Investment banking and management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Broker-dealers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Stock exchange - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Accenture Plc
-
BNP Paribas SA
-
Citigroup Inc.
-
GBST Holdings Ltd.
-
Genpact Ltd.
-
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
-
Royal Bank of Canada
-
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
-
State Street Corp.
-
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005017/en/