Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 | Demand for m-Commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile biometrics market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.45 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005582/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for m-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for m-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Mobile biometrics market is segmented as below:

Application Access Control Mobile Payment Authentication

Technology Fingerprint Recognition Face Recognition Voice Recognition Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe Middle East And Africa North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31384

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile biometrics market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Biometrics Market Size

Mobile Biometrics Market Trends

Mobile Biometrics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile biometrics market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile biometrics market, including some of the vendors such as Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile biometrics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile biometrics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile biometrics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Access control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mobile payment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Authentication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Fingerprint recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Face recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Behavioral biometrics

Rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors

Multimodal biometrics solutions

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Egis Technology Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Precise Biometrics AB

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005582/en/