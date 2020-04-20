Log in
Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 | Demand for m-Commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/20/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile biometrics market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.45 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005582/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for m-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for m-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Mobile biometrics market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Access Control
    • Mobile Payment
    • Authentication
  • Technology
    • Fingerprint Recognition
    • Face Recognition
    • Voice Recognition
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31384

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile biometrics market report covers the following areas:

  • Mobile Biometrics Market Size
  • Mobile Biometrics Market Trends
  • Mobile Biometrics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile biometrics market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile biometrics market, including some of the vendors such as Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile biometrics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mobile biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mobile biometrics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile biometrics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Access control - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Mobile payment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Authentication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Fingerprint recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Face recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Voice recognition - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Behavioral biometrics
  • Rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors
  • Multimodal biometrics solutions

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Egis Technology Inc.
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Precise Biometrics AB
  • Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Synaptics Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
