Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 | Demand for m-Commerce to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile biometrics market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.45 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for m-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for m-commerce has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Mobile biometrics market is segmented as below:
-
Application
-
Access Control
-
Mobile Payment
-
Authentication
-
Technology
-
Fingerprint Recognition
-
Face Recognition
-
Voice Recognition
-
Others
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
Middle East And Africa
-
North America
-
South America
Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile biometrics market report covers the following areas:
-
Mobile Biometrics Market Size
-
Mobile Biometrics Market Trends
-
Mobile Biometrics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile biometrics market growth during the next few years.
Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile biometrics market, including some of the vendors such as Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Precise Biometrics AB, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., and Synaptics Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile biometrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Biometrics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile biometrics market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the mobile biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the mobile biometrics market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile biometrics market vendors
