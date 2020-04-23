Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Office Furniture Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Eco-friendly Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the office furniture market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.32 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp., and Steelcase Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for eco-friendly furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for eco-friendly furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Office Furniture Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Office furniture market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Seating
-
Systems
-
Tables
-
Storage Units and Files
-
Overhead Bins
-
End-user
-
Commercial Office Furniture
-
Home Office Furniture
-
Distribution Channel
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Office Furniture Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office furniture market report covers the following areas:
-
Office Furniture Market Size
-
Office Furniture Market Trends
-
Office Furniture Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market growth during the next few years.
Office Furniture Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the office furniture market, including some of the vendors such as Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., OKAMURA Corp., and Steelcase Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the office furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Office Furniture Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the office furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the office furniture market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Seating - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Tables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Storage units and files - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Overhead bins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user placement
-
Commercial office furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Home office furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Distribution channel placement
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Haworth Inc.
-
Herman Miller Inc.
-
HNI Corp.
-
Hooker Furniture
-
Inter IKEA Holding BV
-
Kimball International Inc.
-
Knoll Inc.
-
KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
-
OKAMURA Corp.
-
Steelcase Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
