Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023 | Nutritional Benefits of Pet Foods to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pet food market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 7.9 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, and The J. M. Smucker Co. are some of the major market participants. The nutritional benefits of pet foods will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nutritional benefits of pet foods have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pet Food Market in US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Pet Food Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Pet-specialty Stores and Vet Clinics Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Others

Product Dry Pet Food Wet Pet Food, And Pet Snacks Treats

End-user Dog Food Cat Food Other Small Pet Food



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31742

Pet Food Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet food market in US report covers the following areas:

Pet Food Market Size

Pet Food Market Trends

Pet Food Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of customized pet foods as one of the prime reasons driving the pet food market growth in US during the next few years.

Pet Food Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the pet food market in US, including some of the vendors such as Colgate-Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé SA, and The J. M. Smucker Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pet food market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Food Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market in US

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet food market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Dry pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wet pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pet snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Dog food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cat food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other small pet food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of sustainability and biotechnology in pet food formulation

Rising popularity of clean labeling

Growing popularity of customized pet foods

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc.

Mars Inc.

Nestlé SA

The J. M. Smucker Co.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005445/en/