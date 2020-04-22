Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2023 | Using PaaS To Streamline Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.4 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are some of the major market participants. The using PaaS to streamline operations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Using PaaS to streamline operations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market is segmented as below:

Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Size

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Trends

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of video communication PaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market growth during the next few years.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market vendors

