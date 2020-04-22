Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Stadium Lighting Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Smart Stadium Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the stadium lighting market and it is poised to grow by USD 255.84 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Cree Inc., Ephesus Lighting Inc., Musco Sports Lighting LLC, Signify NV, and Zumtobel Group AG, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Investments in smart stadium solutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Stadium Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Stadium lighting market is segmented as below:
-
Lighting Source
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Stadium Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stadium lighting market report covers the following areas:
-
Stadium Lighting Market Size
-
Stadium Lighting Market Trends
-
Stadium Lighting Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of smart stadium lighting control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the stadium lighting market growth during the next few years.
Stadium Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stadium lighting market, including some of the vendors such as Cree Inc., Ephesus Lighting Inc., Musco Sports Lighting LLC, Signify NV, and Zumtobel Group AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stadium lighting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Stadium Lighting Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist stadium lighting market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the stadium lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the stadium lighting market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stadium lighting market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
