Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Access Automation Pvt. Ltd. and ACS INDIA | Technavio

The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is expected to grow by USD 491.33 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 16%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India Analysis Report by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry), Service (Software integration services, Hardware integration services, and Consulting services), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in plant complexities. In addition, the shortage of skilled workforce is anticipated to boost the growth of the system integration services market for industrial automation in India.

The growing adoption of the latest technologies and the penetration of IoT and smart sensors has increased the complexity in modern industrial plants and manufacturing facilities. These complexities could result in disruption or failure of critical assets and can lead to significant revenue loss. To overcome such complex situations, industrial operators are adopting system integrators in industrial plants. System integrators ensure seamless integration of new automation solutions and systems and reduce risks associated with the manufacturing process. Therefore, the increasing complexities in manufacturing operations will drive the growth of the system integration services market for industrial automation in India.

Major Five System Integration Services for Industrial Automation in India Companies:

Access Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Access Automation Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Content Management, Engineering Solutions, Infrastructure Services, IT Outsourcing Services, and Staffing Services. The company offers a range of system integration services for process control and factory automation.

ACS INDIA

ACS INDIA operates its business through the unified business segment. The company offers a range of industrial automation services for various industries such as food, automobile, pharmaceutical, power process, and packaging. It also provides total turnkey support from the stage of requirement analysis, system engineering, software development, installation and commissioning, and on-site training to maintain the projects.

Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Products and Solutions and Services. The company offers system integration services for cement plant kiln inlet systems, CEMS solutions, steel plant systems, ex-proof system for oil and gas and fertilizer plants, MicroSAM based gas chromatograph solutions, and small to large size analyzer shelters.

Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Technology and Services. The company offers integrated automation technology solutions and services for the food and life sciences verticals such as beverages, dairies, breweries, distilleries, vegetable oil, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Consulting, Industrial Engineering, Intelligence, Development, and OEM. The company offers industrial automation managed services for the extensions of the control system, integration of multi-platform system, and modernization of the legacy system.

System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation in India End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Process industry

Discrete industry

System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Software integration services

Hardware integration services

Consulting services

