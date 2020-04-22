Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-White Tea Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits of White Tea to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the white tea market and it is poised to grow by USD 171.82 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005582/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Tea Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Tea Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of white tea will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of white tea have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

White tea market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31456

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our white tea market report covers the following areas:

  • White Tea Market Size
  • White Tea Market Trends
  • White Tea Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the white tea market growth during the next few years.

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the white tea market, including some of the vendors such as Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the white tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist white tea market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the white tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the white tea market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of white tea market vendors

Table Of Contents:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

  • Innovations in the tea industry
  • Increasing consumption of organic beverages
  • Increasing use of white tea in the cosmetics industry

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carrubba Inc.
  • Nestlé SA
  • The Republic of Tea
  • Unilever Group
  • Vicony Teas Co.

APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:29pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. - RTIX
GL
08:28pElectricity and gas prices fall to their lowest in four years
PU
08:28pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kits And Related Business 2. Joint Venture Agreement
PU
08:26pAHF TO GOV. NEWSOM AND CALIF. LEGISLATURE : “Suspend Costa-Hawkins; Protect Renters!” Press Teleconference, Thursday, April 23, 10:00 a.m. PT
BU
08:23pPILOT ENERGY : Appointment of Financial And Strategic Advisor
PU
08:23pTRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Offering
BU
08:19pGOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO TO GIVE FIRST LATE NIGHT INTERVIEW ON THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH TONIGHT AT 11 : 00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central
BU
08:17pCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results
AQ
08:16pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Interactive Children's Books Market 2020-2024 | Using Interactive Books for Early Literacy to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:13pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
21-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. : 1 800 FLOWERS COM : Sycamore Partners backs out of coronavirus-stricken deal for Vic..
3CSX CORPORATION : CSX : pulls financial forecasts as profit and U.S. railroad volumes fall
4Boeing is sued for $336 million over canceled 737 MAX order
5Genomma Lab Internacional Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group