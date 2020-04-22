Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-White Tea Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits of White Tea to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the white tea market and it is poised to grow by USD 171.82 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of white tea will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of white tea have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

White tea market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



White Tea Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our white tea market report covers the following areas:

White Tea Market Size

White Tea Market Trends

White Tea Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of white tea in the cosmetic industry as one of the prime reasons driving the white tea market growth during the next few years.

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the white tea market, including some of the vendors such as Carrubba Inc., Nestlé SA, The Republic of Tea, Unilever Group, and Vicony Teas Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the white tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

White Tea Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist white tea market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the white tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the white tea market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of white tea market vendors

Table Of Contents:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in the tea industry

Increasing consumption of organic beverages

Increasing use of white tea in the cosmetics industry

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Carrubba Inc.

Nestlé SA

The Republic of Tea

Unilever Group

Vicony Teas Co.

APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

