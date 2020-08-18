Log in
Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Section 32 Purchase of Dry Edible Beans, Peas & Lentils

08/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT
Date
August 17, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase Dry Edible Beans, Peas & Lentils for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32 of the Act of August 24, 1935, with the purpose to encourage the continued domestic consumption of these products by diverting them from the normal channels of trade and commerce.<_o3a_p>

Offers will be solicited in the following forms:

100388<_o3a_p>

LENTILS DRY 12/2 LB<_o3a_p>

101020 <_o3a_p>

BEANS DRY GARBANZO PKG 12/2<_o3a_p>

111055 <_o3a_p>

BEANS DRY SPLIT PEA GREEN PKG 12/2 LB<_o3a_p>

111057<_o3a_p>

BEANS DRY SPLIT PEA YELLOW PKG-12/2 LB<_o3a_p>

111069 <_o3a_p>

BEANS DRY GARBANZO PKG-24/1 LB<_o3a_p>

Solicitations will be issued in the near future, and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5. <_o3a_p>

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-<_o3a_p>

  • AMS Master Solicitation for Commodity Procurements (MSCP), August 13, 2020 (pdf);<_o3a_p>
  • Applicable commodity specification(s) identified in the subsequent solicitation(s); and<_o3a_p>
  • Qualification Requirements for Prospective Contractors Selling Commodities to USDA, March 1, 2017.<_o3a_p>

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.<_o3a_p>

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to mailto:NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.<_o3a_p>

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.<_o3a_p>

Inquiries may be directed to the Contract Specialist, Christopher Edwards at christopher.edwards3@usda.gov<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 12:40:05 UTC
