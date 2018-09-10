Log in
Precious Metals Dealer and Sound Money Advocacy Group Rank the 50 States on Gold and Silver Laws

09/10/2018 | 10:41am EDT

The 2018 Sound Money Index is the First Index of its Kind, Ranking All 50 States Using 9 Indicators to Determine Which States Maintain the Most Pro- and Anti-sound Money Policies in the Country

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / "Is Your State Destroying Your Money?" asks the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange with the release of the 2018 Sound Money Index.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511658/010b1175-1126-494c-a857-170725e719ce.jpeg

The 2018 Sound Money Index is the first index of its kind, ranking all 50 states using 9 different criteria to determine which states have implemented the most pro-sound money policies in the country.

Federal policy and the privately owned Federal Reserve System are the root causes of inflation, instability, and currency devaluation, noted Jp Cortez, Policy Director at the Sound Money Defense League. However, he noted, states can take some steps to protect their citizens from the ill effects of America's unbacked paper money system.

The complete 2018 Sound Money Index is available here: https://www.moneymetals.com/guides/sound-money-index/.

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Jp Cortez, Policy Director, Sound Money Defense League
1-208-577-2225
jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

About the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange:

The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan national public policy group working on the state and federal level to bring back gold and silver as America's constitutional money. For more information, please visit https://www.soundmoneydefense.org/.

Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global ratings group and serves nearly 100,000 investors in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. For more information, please visit https://www.moneymetals.com/.

Contact:

Jp Cortez
jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org
6783328884

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

https://www.accesswire.com/511658/Precious-Metals-Dealer-and-Sound-Money-Advocacy-Group-Rank-the-50-States-on-Gold-and-Silver-Laws

© Accesswire 2018
