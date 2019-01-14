Precious Metals Marketplace OneGold Extends a Rare Offer of Gold & Silver at Spot Price

New, cutting-edge technologies often come at a high cost, but not this
time. OneGold is extending an unprecedented offer of gold and silver at
spot price for three months to help new buyers enjoy the financial
benefits of owning precious metals. With a time-saving interface backed
by the security of blockchain technology, investors can add gold and
silver assets to their portfolios at a cost lower than that of
traditional physical metals.
“Many in the market think gold sold at spot price is just too good to be
true. But in this case, it’s true. The mission of OneGold is to help
everyone become a precious metals investor. By extending our fantastic
offer of gold and silver at spot prices, buyers truly get more for their
money,” said Ken Lewis, OneGold CEO. “We’re confident that once people
see the benefits of instant liquidity and blockchain verification, our
marketplace will become a top destination for trading precious metals.”
Spot refers to the current price in the marketplace for a commodity or
security. These values change from minute to minute, based on what
investors are willing to pay for that asset. Physical gold and silver
are typically sold at a premium above the spot price. Premiums cover
expenses like the cost of distribution, and in some cases, collectible
value. OneGold’s decision to sell precious metals at spot is only
available for a limited time, buyers should take advantage of this
once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Investors are encouraged to learn more and create a free account today
at OneGold.com.
About OneGold
OneGold is a pioneering online platform for buying, selling and managing
digital assets backed by precious metals. It’s a partnership between two
of the precious metals industry’s most trusted institutions: APMEX, a
leading precious metals retailer with over $10 billion in transactions,
and global asset manager Sprott, a publicly traded company with offices
in Toronto, New York, California, Vancouver.
