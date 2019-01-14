Log in
Precious Metals Marketplace OneGold Extends a Rare Offer of Gold & Silver at Spot Price

01/14/2019 | 02:07pm EST

OneGold is extending an unprecedented offer of gold and silver at spot price for three months to help new buyers enjoy the financial benefits of owning precious metals

New, cutting-edge technologies often come at a high cost, but not this time. OneGold is extending an unprecedented offer of gold and silver at spot price for three months to help new buyers enjoy the financial benefits of owning precious metals. With a time-saving interface backed by the security of blockchain technology, investors can add gold and silver assets to their portfolios at a cost lower than that of traditional physical metals.

“Many in the market think gold sold at spot price is just too good to be true. But in this case, it’s true. The mission of OneGold is to help everyone become a precious metals investor. By extending our fantastic offer of gold and silver at spot prices, buyers truly get more for their money,” said Ken Lewis, OneGold CEO. “We’re confident that once people see the benefits of instant liquidity and blockchain verification, our marketplace will become a top destination for trading precious metals.”

Spot refers to the current price in the marketplace for a commodity or security. These values change from minute to minute, based on what investors are willing to pay for that asset. Physical gold and silver are typically sold at a premium above the spot price. Premiums cover expenses like the cost of distribution, and in some cases, collectible value. OneGold’s decision to sell precious metals at spot is only available for a limited time, buyers should take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Investors are encouraged to learn more and create a free account today at OneGold.com.

About OneGold

OneGold is a pioneering online platform for buying, selling and managing digital assets backed by precious metals. It’s a partnership between two of the precious metals industry’s most trusted institutions: APMEX, a leading precious metals retailer with over $10 billion in transactions, and global asset manager Sprott, a publicly traded company with offices in Toronto, New York, California, Vancouver.

For more information, visit www.onegold.com, send an email to support@onegold.com, or call 800.492.9144.


© Business Wire 2019
