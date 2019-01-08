Precious Moments Announces New Chief Executive Officer; Former CEO Appointed to Board of Directors Position

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious Moments Family of Companies, Inc. has announced that John Lanman, who has been a member of the Precious Moments Advisory Board for the past two years, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO of four years, Steve Kosmalski, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Lanman brings extensive consumer product experience to bear in his new role as CEO, having successfully increased profitability at a range of organizations including Block and Company, Inc., Oriental Trading Company, and Blyth, Inc. Lanman is regarded as a veteran in the gift and retail space and was hand-selected by Kosmalski. Lanman's seasoned leadership skills will shepherd the current brand evolution and help Precious Moments bring the core values of its time-honored brand into new product categories designed to appeal to new audiences.

In his new role on the Board of Directors, Kosmalski will continue to drive company strategy while ensuring continuity of key programs. He has made significant contributions in his four years as CEO, guiding the company into new product categories and expanding retail presence.

"I am excited to bring my insight to a new branch of this company that I believe so strongly in. I've been fortunate to participate in setting Precious Moments on a fresh growth path during the past four years," said former CEO and new Precious Moments Board of Directors member, Steve Kosmalski. "I couldn't be more thrilled to have John taking the reins as CEO of Precious Moments. He truly knows us as a company and is as excited as we are about our current strategies and future initiatives. His proven success and track record in the retail industry speaks for itself and we are all looking forward to seeing the impact he will have in taking Precious Moments to the next phase on our journey."

Lanman's first duties as CEO will be at the Atlanta Gift Show (Building 2, Showroom #1311) beginning January 8, 2019. Lanman earned his MBA at The University of Chicago. He will work out of the company's Elgin, IL offices.

About Precious Moments

Precious Moments Family of Companies, Inc., headquartered in Carthage, Missouri has, in its 40-year history, grown to become the world's most recognized inspirational brand. Precious Moments items are available worldwide in gift, specialty, mass market, chain drug, department stores, Christian bookstores, and through online retailers. For more information, visit www.PreciousMoments.com/retailer.

