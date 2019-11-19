Log in
PreciseTarget Expands Executive Team With Key Hires

0
11/19/2019

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreciseTarget, the first data company to help retail partners acquire new customers based on their personal taste, today announced the appointment of three new executives to the company's senior leadership team. Mitch Paletz joins PreciseTarget as Senior Vice President, Channel Partnerships; Andrew McCasker joins as Chief Technology Officer, and Brian Graziano joins as Vice President, Marketing. Together, Paletz, McCasker, and Graziano will bring decades of leadership in technology and marketing to PreciseTarget’s mission of driving revenue for retailers.

Mitch Paletz joins PreciseTarget as Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships, where he will oversee strategic partnerships and raise awareness for the company’s first-of-its-kind, taste-based retail audience segments. Prior to joining PreciseTarget, Paletz’s 20 years of experience included most recently serving as Vice President, Partnerships & Channels at Mobilewalla, where he oversaw partnership and channel distribution relationships with global technology platforms. He also served as Vice President at InMobi, where he led the East Agency Development team and established preferred holding company agency partnerships.

​Andrew McCasker joins PreciseTarget as Chief Technology Officer, where he will lead the innovative data-science and technology teams. McCasker joins the company with 20 years of experience leading early-stage technology teams to market success. Prior to joining PreciseTarget, McCasker served as CTO at DynAgility in Herndon, VA, where he provided technology leadership on multiple client engagements. Prior to DynAgility, McCasker served as CTO at Fishbowl, the industry leader in online marketing and analytics for the restaurant industry.

Brian Graziano joins PreciseTarget as Vice President of Marketing, where he will lead the development and implementation of the company’s overall marketing initiatives. Graziano joins PreciseTarget from Alarm.com, where as Director of Consumer Marketing he built and led the company’s consumer marketing team and was responsible for brand and performance marketing efforts. Before Alarm.com, Graziano developed B2B marketing programs for strategic partners at Gannett and oversaw digital marketing strategies for various clients at LM&O Advertising.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mitch, Andrew, and Brian to PreciseTarget's senior leadership team," said Rob McGovern, CEO of PreciseTarget. "Retailers are in rapid transition to an e-commerce-focused strategy. The higher-velocity online channel requires data solutions addressing their changing channel mix. Mitch, Andrew and Brian bring valuable expertise to PreciseTarget as we deliver the industry's first data solution that understands the product and brand tastes of consumers."

About PreciseTarget
PreciseTarget is the first data company to profile the retail shopping taste of 220 million U.S. consumers, enabling brands and retailers to better match their product assortments with customers. Based on unique data sets of more than 5 billion retailer-provided, SKU-level transactions, along with daily data feeds from hundreds of major retailers, PreciseTarget helps partners improve conversion by more than 50% across channels and significantly increase their acquisition audience.

Founded in 2016 by Rob McGovern, the celebrated entrepreneur who founded CareerBuilder, PreciseTarget is committed to helping retailers use consumer taste to acquire new customers, enrich existing customer relationships, and reactivate former customers. Learn more at www.precisetarget.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hugh S. Moore
Broadsheet Communications
202-471-0661
hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
