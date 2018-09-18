Precision Medical Solutions :® Debuts Leading-Edge Adult Circumcision Technique in Denver

Dr. Briana Oster is proud to be the first Shang-Ring certified doctor in the western United States!

Circumcision has long been encouraged by doctors and scientists for a reduced risk of disease, cancer, and sexually-transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDs. As adults, many men also elect circumcision for cosmetic reasons, hygienic reasons, or to treat medical issues such as phimosis and tears. Regardless of the reason for pursuing adult circumcision, Precision Medical Solutions® is the premier provider of the procedure in Colorado and the western United States. Dr. Briana Oster M.D., who is Medical Director of Precision Medical Solutions® Denver is one of only three doctors in all of North America certified in the Shang Ring technique for adult circumcision, a breakthrough technique developed in China in 2003. Unlike traditional circumcision, which is performed with a scalpel and can leave significant scarring, the Shang Ring technique is minimally-invasive, suture-less, and has superb cosmetic results.

So, what are the benefits of the Shang Ring technique?

Shang Ring is the only minimally-invasive circumcision technique approved by FDA (and with a CE mark from European Union).

It is a suture-less and virtually pain-free technique.

Compared to traditional circumcision, the Shang Ring yields superior cosmetic results and significantly less scarring.

Since 2003, more than 600,000 Shang Ring circumcisions have been performed by doctors around the world. As the first doctor in the western United States to use the Shang Ring technique, Doctor Briana Oster is “proud to provide this new, virtually painless technique” to her own patients. After going through extensive training directly with Shang Ring in China, she is “excited to change the circumcision landscape in Denver and the western United States.”

What can patients expect with an Adult Circumcision at Precision Medical Solutions?

At Precision Medical Solutions®, we are proud to be one of only a few clinics in North America offering the Shang Ring method of adult circumcision. The Shang Ring, which was first developed in China in 2003, represents a major breakthrough in circumcision technology. Unlike traditional surgical circumcision, which requires extensive suturing after removal of the foreskin, the Shang Ring technique naturally blocks the flow of blood to the foreskin, causing the edge of the skin to simply dry up and heal. The procedure is virtually painless, requires no sutures, and results in a straight and clean surgical line. Since 2006, the Shang Ring has been safely and successfully used to circumcise more than 600,000 male adults, adolescents, and boys, and has been clinically evaluated in over 3000 males as a part of numerous clinical trials. It is the only minimally invasive technique for adult circumcision that has been approved by the US FDA and received the CE Mark from the European Union. It has also been publicly endorsed by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

About Doctor Briana Oster

Dr. Oster is a physician with nearly ten years of medical experience. She completed her residency at Tulane in 2009, and has been practicing medicine in Denver, Colorado ever since. Dr. Oster is passionate about providing each and every one of her patients with the highest standard of medical care, while also ensuring her patient’s comfort and privacy.

Dr. Oster grew up in Summit County, Colorado, and she naturally loves outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and fly fishing. Dr. Oster also enjoys traveling with her family and scuba diving.

About Precision Medical Solutions

Thank you for considering Precision Medical Solutions®, a national leader in providing vasectomies and circumcisions. At Precision Medical Solutions®, our goal is to provide you and your family with the highest standard of medical care and expertise while ensuring your experience is as gentle, comfortable and straightforward as possible. Our unique specialization in these two specific procedures has allowed our doctors to achieve an unparalleled level of training and expertise, while also remaining on the forefront of medical technology and research. Our doctors use only the most advanced technology and techniques, and all procedures are performed in newly-renovated clinics that are designed to maximize the comfort and privacy of our patients.

