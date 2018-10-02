Precision Medical Solutions :® Debuts Leading-Edge Vasectomy Procedure in Denver

Amidst rapidly growing demand among patients, say “hello” to a virtually painless, no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy!

Did you know that the vasectomy market is growing more than 7% per year (CAGR shown in recent Pfizer report)? The rapid boom in the vasectomy market is a reflection of growing consumer demand for a long-term birth control method that is highly effective, affordable, and virtually painless. Amidst this growing demand, Precision Medical Solutions has become the premier vasectomy provider in Denver. Precision Medical Solutions leverages its unique specialization in vasectomy to provide men and their families with the highest standard of medical technology and care during this life-changing procedure. Unlike many urology firms, where patients can wait for up to a year to get a referral, see a urologist, and wait for their surgery to be scheduled, Precision Medical Solutions can schedule men for their vasectomy in a matter of days.

Not convinced?

With a 99.8% success rate, vasectomy is one of the most effective forms of birth control

It is an outpatient procedure with no-downtime – patients can go back to work the next day

There are zero changes in sexual function or performance

There is zero impact on testosterone levels or sex drive

It is significantly safer, cheaper, and less-invasive than tubal ligation (more commonly known as the female partner getting her "tubes tied")

With nearly ten years of medical experience - and the top training in the industry - Doctor Briana Oster shares, “I’m thrilled to bring this safe and virtually painless technique to my Denver patients.” She continues on to share that “we are pleased to debunk the myths that surround vasectomy to bring this life-changing procedure to more men and families.”

What can patients expect with a vasectomy at Precision Medical Solutions?

At Precision Medical Solutions®, our doctors perform vasectomies using a minimally invasive no-scalpel, no-needle technique. Our physician begins the procedure by applying a local anesthetic to the treatment area. The anesthetic is sprayed onto the treatment area, with no need for a needle injection. The physician then uses a specialized instrument to locate the vas deferens through a tiny opening in the skin. Each vas deferens is quickly cut and sealed to block sperm. This quick procedure is an easy process with no stitches required and nearly no scarring. Patients report a relatively painless procedure with only mild discomfort.

A comprehensive Q&A can be found here.

About Doctor Briana Oster

Dr. Oster is a physician with nearly ten years of medical experience. She completed her residency at Tulane in 2009, and has been practicing medicine in Colorado ever since. Dr. Oster is passionate about providing each and every one of her patients with the highest standard of medical care, while also ensuring her patient’s comfort and privacy. Dr. Oster grew up in Summit County, Colorado, and she naturally loves outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and fly fishing. Dr. Oster also enjoys traveling with her family and scuba diving.

About Precision Medical Solutions

Precision Medical Solutions® is a national leader in providing vasectomies and circumcisions for men and boys. At Precision Medical Solutions®, our goal is to provide our patients and their families with the highest standard of medical care and expertise while ensuring your experience is as gentle, comfortable and straight-forward as possible. Our unique specialization in these two specific procedures has allowed our doctors to achieve an unparalleled level of training and expertise, while also remaining on the forefront of medical technology and research. Our doctors use only the most advanced technology and techniques, and all procedures are performed in newly-renovated clinics that are designed to maximize the comfort and privacy of our patients.

Unlike many men’s health clinics, which offer a variety of services and procedures, Precision Medical Solutions® focuses on providing only vasectomies and circumcisions. This unique specialization enables us to provide an unmatched level of medical expertise and personal attention. Our doctors have travelled both within the United States and internationally to receive extensive specialized training in each of these procedures. As a result, they are highly experienced, extremely knowledgeable, and always up-to-date on the latest medical research, techniques, and technology. From consultation to aftercare, our specialization allows us to provide you and your family with the care and comfort you deserve.

