Precision Medical Solutions :® Debuts Leading-Edge Vasectomy Procedure in Denver

Did you know that the vasectomy market is growing more than 7% per
year (CAGR shown in recent Pfizer report)? The rapid boom in the
vasectomy market is a reflection of growing consumer demand for a
long-term birth control method that is highly effective, affordable, and
virtually painless. Amidst this growing demand, Precision Medical
Solutions has become the premier vasectomy provider in Denver. Precision
Medical Solutions leverages its unique specialization in vasectomy to
provide men and their families with the highest standard of medical
technology and care during this life-changing procedure. Unlike many
urology firms, where patients can wait for up to a year to get a
referral, see a urologist, and wait for their surgery to be scheduled,
Precision Medical Solutions can schedule men for their vasectomy in a
matter of days.
Not convinced?
-
With a 99.8% success rate, vasectomy is one of the most effective
forms of birth control
-
It is an outpatient procedure with no-downtime – patients can go back
to work the next day
-
There are zero changes in sexual function or performance
-
There is zero impact on testosterone levels or sex drive
-
It is significantly safer, cheaper, and less-invasive than tubal
ligation (more commonly known as the female partner getting her “tubes
tied”)
With nearly ten years of medical experience - and the top training in
the industry - Doctor Briana Oster shares, “I’m thrilled to bring this
safe and virtually painless technique to my Denver patients.” She
continues on to share that “we are pleased to debunk the myths that
surround vasectomy to bring this life-changing procedure to more men and
families.”
What can patients expect with a vasectomy at Precision Medical
Solutions?
At Precision Medical Solutions®, our doctors perform vasectomies using a
minimally invasive no-scalpel, no-needle technique. Our physician begins
the procedure by applying a local anesthetic to the treatment area. The
anesthetic is sprayed onto the treatment area, with no need for a needle
injection. The physician then uses a specialized instrument to locate
the vas deferens through a tiny opening in the skin. Each vas deferens
is quickly cut and sealed to block sperm. This quick procedure is an
easy process with no stitches required and nearly no scarring. Patients
report a relatively painless procedure with only mild discomfort.
A comprehensive Q&A can be found here.
About Doctor Briana Oster
Dr. Oster is a physician with nearly ten years of medical experience.
She completed her residency at Tulane in 2009, and has been practicing
medicine in Colorado ever since. Dr. Oster is passionate about providing
each and every one of her patients with the highest standard of medical
care, while also ensuring her patient’s comfort and privacy. Dr. Oster
grew up in Summit County, Colorado, and she naturally loves outdoor
activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and fly fishing. Dr. Oster
also enjoys traveling with her family and scuba diving.
About Precision Medical Solutions
Precision Medical Solutions® is a national leader in providing
vasectomies and circumcisions for men and boys. At Precision Medical
Solutions®, our goal is to provide our patients and their families with
the highest standard of medical care and expertise while ensuring your
experience is as gentle, comfortable and straight-forward as possible.
Our unique specialization in these two specific procedures has allowed
our doctors to achieve an unparalleled level of training and expertise,
while also remaining on the forefront of medical technology and
research. Our doctors use only the most advanced technology and
techniques, and all procedures are performed in newly-renovated clinics
that are designed to maximize the comfort and privacy of our patients.
Unlike many men’s health clinics, which offer a variety of services and
procedures, Precision Medical Solutions® focuses on providing only
vasectomies and circumcisions. This unique specialization enables us to
provide an unmatched level of medical expertise and personal attention.
Our doctors have travelled both within the United States and
internationally to receive extensive specialized training in each of
these procedures. As a result, they are highly experienced, extremely
knowledgeable, and always up-to-date on the latest medical research,
techniques, and technology. From consultation to aftercare, our
specialization allows us to provide you and your family with the care
and comfort you deserve.
