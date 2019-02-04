Precision Metalforming Association : Appoints David Klotz as President

The Precision
Metalforming Association (PMA) is pleased to announce the
appointment of a new president, David C. Klotz, effective February 1,
2019. Klotz will lead the more than 800-member association’s work
including leading PMA’s 40-member staff, directing strategic planning,
engaging in membership development and outreach, managing finances, and
leading domestic and international advocacy efforts.
An active PMA member for 25 years, Klotz is already well known within
the association. He comes to PMA after serving as president and as
executive vice president of sales and marketing for Tebis America, a
developer of CAD and CAM software for the tool, die and mold
manufacturing industries. Previously, he was senior manager of the Plex
Automotive & Industrial Mid-Market sales team for eight years, and was a
manager at Dallas Industries, Inc., for 12 years.
“I am very excited to join the PMA team,” said Klotz. “As a long-time
PMA member, I’ve seen first-hand how PMA’s strong networking community
helps members develop and share ideas that they can take back to their
own companies, strengthening the entire metalforming industry. I look
forward to helping PMA grow, and continue to introduce its unique
programs, such as its 550 course-strong, new comprehensive online
training system designed specifically for the metalforming industry, METALFORM
EDU.”
As a metalforming industry professional, Klotz has served as a member of
PMA’s Board of Directors, a member of the Executive Committee, and as
chair and treasurer of the PMA East Michigan District. He also served as
chair of PMA’s Tool & Die Division, was a founding member of PMA’s Next
Generation networking group, and has been actively engaged in PMA’s
programs and services in many other capacities.
“We are delighted to welcome David Klotz as PMA’s president,” said PMA
Chairman Troy Roberts. “David comes from our industry and has served in
several PMA leadership positions at the district and national levels for
many years. As a long-standing, active member of PMA, he knows the
members and the challenges faced by our industry. He has the managerial,
leadership and customer sensitive skill sets required to lead PMA and
represent our industry and its members. I thank Bill Gaskin, who came
out of retirement to serve as interim president over the past several
months, and look forward to working with David, Bill and the entire PMA
staff on the many exciting PMA programs planned for 2019.”
PMA is the full-service trade association representing the
$137-billion metalforming industry of North America—the industry that
creates precision metal products using stamping, fabricating, spinning,
slide forming and roll forming technologies, and other value-added
processes. Its nearly 800 member companies also include suppliers of
equipment, materials and services to the industry. PMA leads innovative
member companies toward superior competitiveness and profitability
through advocacy, networking, statistics, the PMA Educational
Foundation, FABTECH and METALFORM Mexico tradeshows, and MetalForming
and 3D Metal Printing magazines.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005524/en/