Precision Tsugami China : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30 MARCH 2020

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

津上 精密機床（ 中國）有限 公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1651)

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 30 MARCH 2020

I/We(Note 2)

of

being the registered holder(s) of the issued share capital of Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the meeting(Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at Admiralty Conference Centre, 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Monday, 30 March 2020 at 10:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us and in my/our names in respect of the resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM of the Company (the "EGM Notice") as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Please tick ("✔") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast(Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST

1. (i) the proposed renewal of the technology licence agreement (the "Technology Licence Agreement") dated 4 September 2017 entered into between the Company and Tsugami Corporation (株式會社ツガミ) ("Tsugami Japan") (a copy of which will be produced to the EGM marked as "A" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) for a renewal term of three years, i.e. up to and including 31 March 2023 be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

the proposed renewal of the master sales agreement (the " Master Sales Agreement ") dated 4 September 2017 entered into between the Company and Tsugami Corporation ( 株式會社ツガミ ) (" Tsugami Japan ") (a copy of which will be produced to the EGM marked as "B" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) for a renewal term of three years, i.e. up to and including 31 March 2023 be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the proposed renewal of the master purchase agreement (the " Master Purchase Agreement ") dated 4 September 2017 entered into between the Company and Tsugami Corporation ( 株式會社ツガミ ) (" Tsugami Japan ") (a copy of which will be produced to the EGM marked as "C" and signed by the chairman of the EGM for the purpose of identification) for a renewal term of three years, i.e. up to and including 31 March 2023 be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; (the Technology Licence Agreement, the Master Sales Agreement, and the Master Purchase Agreement, collectively, the " Existing Agreements "); the proposed annual cap amounts in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Technology Licence Agreement for the three years ending 31 March 2021, 2022 and 2023 (the " Technology Annual Caps ") as set out in the Company's circular dated 11 March 2020 (the " Circular ") be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the proposed annual cap amounts in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Master Sales Agreement for the three years ending 31 March 2021, 2022 and 2023 (the " Sales Annual Caps ") as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; the proposed annual cap amounts in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Master Purchase Agreement for the three years ending 31 March 2021, 2022 and 2023 (the " Purchase Annual Caps ") as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified;

(the Technology Annual Caps, the Sales Annual Caps, and the Purchase Annual Caps, collectively, the " Annual Caps "); any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and things, take such necessary actions and to approve, execute and deliver all deeds, agreements and documents in relation to the renewal of the Existing Agreements and the Annual Caps on behalf of the Company which he/she (or his/her properly appointed attorney) may consider necessary.

Date: 2020 Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy/more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

On a show of hands every shareholder who is present in person shall have one vote. In the case of a poll, every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him/her. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT . In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish. References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the EGM Notice.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by either of the following means: