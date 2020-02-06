Precision Tsugami China : INSIDE INFORMATION FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,TSUGAMI CORPORATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

津 上 精 密 機 床（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1651)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

TSUGAMI CORPORATION

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

On 7 February 2020 (at 12:00 p.m. Hong Kong time), the Company's controlling shareholder, Tsugami Japan will announce and file its financial results for the nine months ended 31 December 2019.

The Company's controlling shareholder, Tsugami Corporation ("Tsugami Japan"), is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, Tsugami Japan beneficially owns approximately 70.80% of the issued shares in the capital of the Company.

Tsugami Japan publishes quarterly and annual financial results announcements (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Tsugami Japan's Disclosures") with financial information on, among other things, sales of its China segment, comprising those contributed by operations of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group"). Tsugami Japan's Disclosures include periodic financial results and explanatory statements on final accounts released by Tsugami Japan pursuant to the requirements under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended). Tsugami Japan's financial reports are available in the public domain.